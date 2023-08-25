You’re never too old, says grandmother who passed GCSE English exam aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You’re never too old, says grandmother who passed GCSE English exam aged 74

By Press Association
Anne Blowers, 74, displays her certificate after passing her GCSE English language exam at Suffolk New College (Suffolk New College/PA)
A great-grandmother who passed her GCSE English language exam aged 74 has said you are never too old to learn new things.

Anne Blowers, of Nacton near Ipswich, Suffolk worked in the family business – a lorry park restaurant and bar – before it was sold in 2016 and she retired in 2018.

The widow said she decided to return to work after spending time at home alone through lockdowns.

She got a job as a learning support practitioner at Suffolk New College in Ipswich, and decided to refresh her qualifications, having sat her O-levels in 1965.

“There’s no record of them, but primarily teaching methods and the curriculum have changed so much that if I’m supporting in the classroom I need to have those skills,” she said.

She has now achieved a grade eight in her English language GCSE.

“I absolutely loved it because I’m a creative person,” said Ms Blowers, who has five children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“I do write a little bit.

“I’ve not had anything ever published but that might change, who knows?

“I loved the creativity, loved being able to express yourself and I loved getting that out to the students I support too.

“It’s great to see them be perceptive and think outside the box.”

She said that alongside work at the lorry park restaurant, she had worked in education “on and off since I was 18” including for 25 years as a lab technician.

“After being locked down and in the house on my own I really needed to get back to work,” said Mrs Blowers, who was widowed in 2014.

“I have skills and I do enjoy working with young people particularly, I really do.

“When we had the lorry park I employed a lot of young people and it was great to see them blossom and move on to other things.”

She said she had been one final project away from achieving a master’s degree in art and design but “life got in the way” when they opened the family business and she “pitched in to help”.

Mrs Blowers is hoping to go back to this and complete a master’s degree.

Asked what advice she would give to prospective mature students, she said: “Go for it! The courses are really tailored to help older people as well.

“I was the oldest person in the college to get my English, but not the oldest one in the country, I understand.

“Somebody in their 80s got GCSEs this year.

“It’s never too old.

“Every day’s a school day and we’re always learning.”

She joked that one of her “go to phrases” in her role supporting young students at the college was ‘do you want to still be doing it when you’re my age?’”

Mrs Blowers also passed her level two functional skills exam, which she described as like a level four GCSE pass in maths, earlier this year.