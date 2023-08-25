Public expects Starmer will become prime minister, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public expects Starmer will become prime minister, poll finds

By Press Association
A majority of the public said they think it is ‘likely’ that Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A majority of the public expects Sir Keir Starmer to become prime minister, a new poll has found.

Some 56% of people told pollster Ipsos UK they thought it was “likely” the Labour leader would succeed Rishi Sunak, with only 28% saying they thought it was unlikely.

That figure equals the previous high point for Sir Keir recorded in October 2022, amid chaos on the bond market and the collapse of Liz Truss’s government.

The poll of 1,038 British adults, conducted between August 11 and 13, painted an almost universally positive picture for Labour – and a bleak one for the Conservatives.

As well as public expectation that he will become Prime Minister, Sir Keir continued to lead Mr Sunak on favourability by 30 points to 27, and outpolled his opponent on all but three of 12 key traits Ipsos asked about.

These included whether the two leaders understood the problems facing Britain, with 47% saying Sir Keir did against 32% saying the same of the Prime Minister.

Some 37% said Sir Keir was in touch with ordinary people, against just 17% saying Mr Sunak was, while the Labour leader enjoyed a six-point lead on whether he would make the country a better place.

Illegal Migration Bill
A majority of the public said it was clear what Rishi Sunak stands for, but the Prime Minister trailed his opponent on most questions in the Ipsos poll. (Yui Mok/PA)

The two men were tied on 37% as to whether they pay attention to detail, while Mr Sunak led by one point on whether they had “a lot of personality” and by five points on being good in a crisis.

Mr Sunak began his premiership with relatively good favourability ratings, especially compared with his wider party, and some suggested he would therefore be able to improve the Conservatives’ ratings.

However, the Ipsos poll suggests that that has not been the case so far, with Labour the only party to enjoy a net positive favourability rating and 53% of people saying they had an unfavourable image of the Conservative Party.

With just 23% of people saying they had a positive image of the Tories, only Reform UK recorded a worse net favourability rating.

One brighter spot for Mr Sunak is that voters seem much clearer about what he stands for than they do about Sir Keir, with 52% to 46%.

Keiran Pedley, Ipsos director of politics, said: “As it stands, the British public expect Keir Starmer to be Prime Minister. A majority are unfavourable towards the Conservative Party and Starmer leads Rishi Sunak on several key leadership traits.

“However, with many still unsure what Starmer himself stands for, the Labour leader will hope he can set out a compelling vision for the country in the coming months to seal the deal with the electorate.”