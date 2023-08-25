Fall in energy price cap will offer little comfort to many Scots, minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fall in energy price cap will offer little comfort to many Scots, minister warns

By Press Association
The energy price cap will reduce in October (PA)
The energy price cap will reduce in October (PA)

The reduction in the energy price cap will bring little comfort to thousands of households in Scotland who will still face “significant hardship”, Holyrood’s Energy Secretary has said.

Neil Gray was speaking after regulator Ofgem announced its new cap on gas and electricity would reduce the average bill to £1,923 from October 1, from £2,074 per year.

The average customer with a prepayment meter should see bills fall to £1,949 per year – with these figures based on the estimate that a typical household uses 2,900 units of electricity and 12,000 units of gas.

However experts say the reduction in support from the UK Government, together with a small increase in standing charges, means many households could pay more than they did last winter when the price cap was higher.

(PA Graphics)

Sam Ghibaldan, chief executive of Consumer Scotland, said: “While the lower price cap is welcome, the energy bill for a typical household will still be nearly £650 more than it was in early 2022.”

He added that “continuing high prices mean energy bills are still unaffordable” for some Scots, with Consumer Scotland highlighting the difficulties low income families and those with disabilities can face.

“Without further intervention these consumers are likely to continue to experience severe energy affordability challenges this winter,” Mr Ghibaldan warned.

Mr Gray said average energy bills will still be “nearly twice what they were two years ago”.

Neil Gray called for action from the UK Government to address ‘unacceptable’ energy prices (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Energy Secretary said: “This small reduction will be of little comfort to the many thousands of households who continue to face significant hardship – particularly as we head into the winter months and people need a warm home most.”

He said the Scottish Government has trebled the cash available for its Fuel Insecurity Fund, with most of the money supporting those “most at risk” of self-disconnecting or limiting their power use over the winter.

Mr Gray said more action is needed from Westminster, adding: “Only the UK Government has the fiscal and policy levers with which to truly address this unacceptable situation.”

He said the Conservative Government in London must provide “meaningful, targeted support to those who will need it most”, adding reforms of the energy market are also needed to “permanently break the link between the price of electricity and the cost of gas and ensure the people of such an energy-rich nation as Scotland do not endure this situation again”.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) also called for action from the UK Government, with its chief executive Sally Thomas noting the new cap is “still markedly higher than pre-2021 rates – and far too high for too many”.

She said: “There’s no doubt that as we move into the winter months, social tenants across Scotland will struggle to afford to heat their homes or keep the lights on, which simply isn’t right.

“With previous UK Government support schemes now ended, we cannot leave people who are already struggling to stay afloat without support.

“We would urge the UK Government to reinstate immediate support as winter approaches. And we urgently need to see the introduction of a social tariff that would guarantee lower bills in the longer term for those who need it most.”