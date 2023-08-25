Yousaf is not up to the top job, says Sarwar as he eyes Holyrood election

Anas Sarwar has delivered a damning verdict on Humza Yousaf’s credentials as First Minister as the Labour leader sets his sights on the Holyrood election in 2026.

He said the general election expected next year will be a “stepping stone” in his party’s efforts to defeat the SNP in Scotland.

Mr Sarwar discussed his relationship with the Scottish First Minister during an in-conversation event with journalist Graham Spiers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Anas Sarwar said Humza Yousaf is a ‘nice guy’ but claimed he is not up to the top job in Scottish politics (Jane Barlow/PA)

The two party leaders went to the same prestigious fee-paying school, Hutchesons’ Grammar in Glasgow, with Mr Sarwar describing Mr Yousaf as “amenable, positive and good company”.

However, he took aim at the First Minister’s time in the top job after he replaced Nicola Sturgeon in March.

He said: “I have no questions on his character. I think he’s a really, really nice guy. I just don’t think he’s up to the job.

“I don’t think he has a clear sense of direction about what it is he believes in, what it is he thinks the government is for, and what the purpose of his SNP Government is, and I think people are losing out on that.

“I think we need a sense of direction in our country to address that.”

Anas Sarwar said he has a good relationship with Sir Keir Starmer (PA)

Mr Sarwar also said he feel “sorry” for his opponent, who has faced a turbulent time as SNP leader so far amid a probe into the party’s finances and declining membership numbers.

An audience member asked Mr Sarwar if he believes he will be facing Mr Yousaf at the 2026 Holyrood election. He did not address the question directly, instead saying: “I don’t really care who the leader of the SNP is, I want to win the argument, I want to pull people together, and I want to win because we deserve to win – not because they deserved to lose.”

He also told the audience about his positive relationship with UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who he said understands his determination to win the 2026 Holyrood election.

Mr Sarwar said: “I have always viewed the election of a UK Labour government and Keir Starmer as our prime minister as being a means to an end… I think that helps us compete in the election in 2026, where we can try and elect a Scottish Labour government here in Scotland.

“I have always been upfront and open (with Sir Keir) that I view the 2024 election as being a stepping stone to 2026.”