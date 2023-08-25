Greens claim Bute House deal ‘benefits Scotland’ on its second anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Greens claim Bute House deal ‘benefits Scotland’ on its second anniversary

By Press Association
The Bute House agreement 'benefits Scotland', Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said as he marked the second anniversary of the powersharing deal (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bute House agreement ‘benefits Scotland’, Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said as he marked the second anniversary of the powersharing deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has insisted the power-sharing deal which brought his party into government at Holyrood “benefits Scotland”.

Mr Harvie joined with Energy Secretary Neil Gray to mark the two-year anniversary of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and Greens.

It brought the Greens into government for the first time anywhere in the UK, with First Minister Humza Yousaf having made plain his support – despite some in the SNP speaking out against the Greens.

The Bute House agreement between the SNP and Greens was brought in by Nicola Sturgeon, but has been strongly backed by her successor Humza Yousaf (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Harvie, the zero carbon buildings minister in the Scottish Government, insisted the Bute House agreement was a “commitment to a constructive way of working” based on the shared aims of the two parties and the “core principles of building trust and good faith”.

He said: “Our approach to delivering a just and fair energy transition – ensuring we work across parliament, with the sector and with communities – is a prime example of how this approach benefits Scotland.”

He spoke out as he and Mr Gray opened the new Greengairs East wind farm in North Lanarkshire, with the Scottish Government highlighting the 8% growth in renewables capacity in Scotland in the last year, saying this growth is more than 1.5 times the rate seen in the rest of the UK.

The Energy Secretary, meanwhile, stressed that delivering on climate obligations was an “absolute priority” for the Government , speaking about ministers’ “unwavering commitment to ensuring the journey to net zero is fair and just for everyone”.

The power-sharing agreement is named after Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gray said: “The Bute House Agreement signalled our shared commitment to working together to build a greener, fairer and independent Scotland.

“An unstable world needs more co-operation and more constructive conversation if governments are to effectively meet the challenges they face.”

Stressing the move to renewables would boost “energy security, affordability and sustainability” in the wake of fuel price hikes triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Gray said the deal between the SNP and Greens sets out “a very clear direction on how it can help overcome these issues and capitalise on the enormous opportunities our energy transition presents”.

He added it was “absolutely fitting, therefore, that we are marking the second anniversary of the agreement here at the new Greengairs East wind farm”.

Mr Harvie added that the Bute House agreement had “established a shared policy programme that has tackling the climate emergency and supporting Scotland’s renewable energy industries at its core”.

He said it was “great to see the impact that this is having” as the energy bills “crisis” has “not gone away”.

Mr Harvie added: “While the UK Government needs to take urgent action in reserved areas, over the last year we have set out a very clear pathway on how we can transition to clean, green energy, to tackle the climate crisis and to capitalise on the enormous potential we have to ensure everyone and every household in Scotland can benefit.”