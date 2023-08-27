Police chiefs to get more powers to sack ‘rogue’ officers under Government plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chiefs to get more powers to sack ‘rogue’ officers under Government plans

By Press Association
Police chiefs will have more powers to sack officers found guilty of wrongdoing under Government plans to reform the disciplinary system, it has been reported.

Proposals drawn up by policing minister Chris Philp will be unveiled this week as part of a “crime week” of policy announcements planned by Downing Street, according to The Telegraph.

Ministers hope the change will help rebuild public trust in the police which has been damaged by a series of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and ex-Pc David Carrick being unmasked as a serial abuser and rapist.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told the newspaper that the new rules will allow chief constables to “act quickly to root out these bad actors”.

“It’s absolutely critical that forces can move very quickly to root out these sorts of offenders who do such damage to public confidence in policing,” he said.

Britain’s most senior officer, Sir Mark Rowley, has been pushing for force chiefs rather than independent lawyers to have the final say on which officers are sacked.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has estimated that hundreds of “rogue” officers in his force have been getting away with misconduct and even criminal behaviour, but he currently has no way of removing them.

Lawyers known as Legally Qualified Chairs were brought in to oversee police disciplinary panels in 2016 in a bid to make the system more transparent, but critics say it is too slow and senior officers are more likely to sack those found guilty of wrongdoing.

Under the proposed rules, chief constables will preside over disciplinary hearings and the process for axing rogue officers will be streamlined, The Telegraph reported.

The paper also said officers who fail to keep their vetting status up to date will be dismissed.

But the head of the police watchdog has warned against making chief constables “judge and jury” in internal disciplinary hearings.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens murdered Sarah Everard when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Tom Whiting, acting director-general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said last week that Legally Qualified Chairs were introduced “to bring much-needed independence and more objectivity to the system”.

“When confidence in policing has been severely dented by misconduct cases of the worst kind, independence must remain at the core of the police disciplinary system,” he wrote in a letter to The Times.

The IOPC wants lawyers to be in charge of misconduct hearings, but chief constables to decide on the punishment if wrongdoing is proven.

Downing Street has been contacted for comment.