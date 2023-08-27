Greenpeace criticism ‘desperate’, Mid Bedfordshire Labour candidate says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenpeace criticism ‘desperate’, Mid Bedfordshire Labour candidate says

By Press Association
Alistair Strathern spoke to Labour supporters in Flitwick (Victoria Jones/PA)
Alistair Strathern spoke to Labour supporters in Flitwick (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Labour candidate for the newly vacant Mid Bedfordshire constituency has said the criticism of his support for Greenpeace is “desperate”.

Alistair Strathern suggested on Sunday he would continue to support the causes of the environmental campaigning group, but added an event in which he dressed as a zombie in November was “not the type of protest I would be attending now”.

The Sun newspaper revealed he had been part of a Greenpeace demonstration against the Government’s public order legislation where he was pictured with face paint and wearing a boiler suit outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

Alistair Strathern, who hopes to take Nadine Dorries’ seat for Labour
Alistair Strathern, who hopes to take Nadine Dorries' seat for Labour, during the protest in November 2022 (Greenpeace/PA)

It led to calls from Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps to ban members of Greenpeace from standing for Labour.

Mr Strathern was campaigning with party activists in Flitwick on Sunday, a day after Nadine Dorries confirmed her resignation as MP.

He told the PA news agency: “I think the fact that turning up to one peaceful protest in fancy dress became national news highlighted how desperate it feels like some of the opposition are getting, and how much they recognise we are the opposition here in Mid Bedfordshire, and we’re the party that’s got an opportunity to change things.

With Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds campaigning in Flitwick
With Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds campaigning in Flitwick (Victoria Jones/PA)

“For myself, I’ll always be someone who stands up for what I believe in, but I think it’s also important – given how our previous MP behaved – that you really respect the dignity of the office of being an MP.

“It’s not the type of protest I would be attending now, but it’s absolutely the type of cause – standing up for civil liberties and action on our environment – that I know people in Mid Bedfordshire are passionate about too.

“And those are the types of issues alongside the NHS, schools and local policing, that I’ll be looking to deliver for them as their MP.”

The Labour candidate likened Ms Dorries’ resignation to “Christmas Day” and said the news filled him with “excitement and relief”.

He added: “People in Mid Beds don’t want an MP shouting from the sidelines – they want someone who can get stuck in, roll their sleeves up with stakeholders in the constituency, but also be part of a bigger party in Parliament that’s able to deliver for them on the national stage.”

The Conservative former culture secretary finally handed in her resignation 11 weeks after she first vowed to go, sparking another potentially damaging electoral test for the Conservatives this autumn as the party languishes in the national polls.