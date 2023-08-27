Racist language not tolerated in Government documents, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist language not tolerated in Government documents, minister says

By Press Association
Government departments have been warned by a Cabinet minister that racist language will not be tolerated after slurs were reportedly discovered in official documents.

The Independent previously reported that words of a racist nature featured in Department for Work and Pension guidance for doctors assessing disability benefit claims, immigration tribunal decisions, as well as in the comment sections of the Foreign Office and the Government’s websites.

In a letter to a Labour MP who had demanded a review into the matter, Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin said: “We do not tolerate racist, homophobic, sexist or any similarly unacceptable language in any form, including in government documents or on our web pages.”

Infected Blood Inquiry
Jeremy Quin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He also wrote: “Additionally, I would like to assure you that the Cabinet Office will be writing to permanent secretary colleagues to remind them of this guidance and asking them to ensure that it is easily accessible to all employees within their department and associated organisations.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said on Sunday: “As the letter references – we do not tolerate racist, homophobic, sexist or any similarly unacceptable language in any form.

“Documents referenced in recent media coverage relate to historic publications that have since been removed, and all departments have been reminded of the rules and guidance when writing about matters of race and ethnicity.”

Labour MP Kim Johnson, who branded the use of racist words in Government documents “utterly outrageous”, repeated her call for a full probe, according to the Independent.

“It would send a far stronger message for the Government to launch a review into how this happened in the first place,” she told the news website.

“These papers were not just written by people who thought this terminology was appropriate, but it will have been scrutinised, signed off at multiple levels and then used by professionals in Government and beyond.

“It is frankly astounding that this has taken so long to surface. With trust of black communities in the Government at an all-time low, action is needed to establish the full extent of this issue and to stamp it out for good.”