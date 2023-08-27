Labour pledges to strengthen accountability for NHS bosses in wake of Letby case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to strengthen accountability for NHS bosses in wake of Letby case

By Press Association
Calls for hospital managers to be held accountable for failings have mounted in the aftermath of the Lucy Letby case (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Labour has vowed it will ensure NHS managers found guilty of serious wrongdoing are disbarred under a “proper system of accountability” if the party wins the next election.

The Opposition said the Government has “dragged its feet” over strengthening accountability for bosses in the health service.

Calls for this have mounted in the wake of the Lucy Letby case, as whistleblowers’ concerns about the child serial killer were not addressed for months before she was finally taken off frontline duties.

Senior doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the 33-year-old nurse carried out her year-long murder spree on the neonatal unit, have said hospital managers should be regulated in a similar way to doctors and nurses.

A Labour government would introduce a professional regulatory system, with professional standards and training for people running hospitals to enhance accountability and patient safety, according to the party.

A regulatory body, which Labour would consult on once in office, would have the power to suspend and exclude managers for serious misconduct.

Wes Streeting
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “The appalling murders at the Countess of Chester hospital are not the first time whistleblowers have been ignored, when listening to their warnings could have saved lives.

“NHS leaders have enormous responsibility for the health of their patients, yet currently face less regulation than bank managers.

“To protect patient safety, this must change. The case for a proper system of accountability has been made again and again. Labour will introduce this in office, and make sure those found guilty of serious misconduct are disbarred.

“Labour will also implement strong professional standards and training for managers, to foster excellent leadership throughout our health service.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “There are a number of systems and processes in place to ensure accountability of NHS directors.

“NHS England has recently strengthened these through the introduction of the Fit and Proper Person Framework, which includes a set of standard competencies for board directors, a means of retaining information regarding individual directors and a new board member reference template. We keep this policy under active review.”