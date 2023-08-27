Nearly a third of councils in poor areas considering bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Nearly a third of councils in poor areas considering bankruptcy

By Press Association
Councils in some of the poorest areas are considering declaring bankruptcy. The first S114 notice was issued by Hackney Council in 2000 (Alamy/PA)
Councils in some of the poorest areas are considering declaring bankruptcy. The first S114 notice was issued by Hackney Council in 2000 (Alamy/PA)

At least 30% of councils in some of the poorest areas of the country are considering declaring effective bankruptcy this year or next, it has emerged.

A survey of 47 local authorities in the North, the Midlands and on the South Coast revealed the severe strain on finances meant five are currently in the process of deciding whether to issue a section 114 notice of their inability to balance their annual budget in 2023-24.

An additional nine councils which are members of the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities (Sigoma) said they may have to declare bankruptcy next year.

Sigoma said this was the first time many member councils were considering issuing a section 114 notice, which freezes all non-essential spending.

The growing possibility of drastic action is said to be driven by the depletion of cash reserves available to cover gaps in budgets.

Councils said the most common cause of financial pressures was demand for children’s social care services following requests from the Government to treat these services as an equal priority with adult social care, and allocate additional funding.

Other significant factors cited were inflation costs and wage rises, with warnings an imminent increase in the cost of borrowing is set to add further financial pressure.

Sigoma said it understands that at least 12 other councils across the country are now considering issuing a section 114 notice in 2023/24.

There have been repeated warnings over the perilous state of local authority budgets, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies recently reporting that councils serving disadvantaged communities receive less investment – largely as a result of delays to planned reform of formulae which determine Government allocations.

The first S114 notice was issued by Hackney Council in 2000. Northamptonshire County Council followed suit in 2018.

However, councils have begun declaring bankruptcy at an unprecedented rate, with section 114 notices recently issued by Conservative-run councils Thurrock and Woking and Labour-run Croydon and Slough.

Since 2020, 16 councils have received exceptional financial support from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), with seven announced this year.

Sir Stephen Houghton, Labour leader of Barnsley Council and Sigoma chair, said: “The Government needs to recognise the significant inflationary pressures that local authorities have had to deal with in the last 12 months.

“At the same time as inflationary pressure, councils are facing increasing demand for services, particularly in the care sector.

“Pay increases are putting substantial pressure on budgets, and so the government must ensure that local authorities have the additional funding they need to fully fund these pay increases or risk impacting future service delivery.

“The funding system is completely broken. Councils have worked miracles for the past 13 years, but there is nothing left.”

Sir Stephen also called on the Government to provide clarity on the timing of local government funding reforms.

A Government spokesperson said: “Councils are ultimately responsible for the management of their own finances.

“However, the Government has been clear that local authorities should not take excessive risk with taxpayers’ money, and we have established the Office for Local Government to improve the accountability for performance across the sector.

“We recognise all councils are facing pressures and, as well as making it a priority to halve inflation, we have introduced a one-off funding guarantee to ensure that every council sees at least a 3% increase in core spending power before any local decisions on council tax rates.

“We are also providing around £2 billion in additional grants for social care.

“We also recognise the need for change in children’s social care. Earlier this year the Government published its implementation strategy and consultations for reform, stable homes built on love.

“The Government will respond to these consultations by the end of September.”