Foreign Secretary set for Philippines visit

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit the Philippines amid efforts to boost ties with the country.

The senior Cabinet minister is visiting the Philippines for the first time on Tuesday.

It comes after a new partnership covering climate, trade and foreign policy was launched between the UK and the Philippines in December 2021.

The visit will see Mr Cleverly meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The Indo-Pacific region is seen as of key importance for the UK’s security interests, with Mr Cleverly making several trips there since taking up his role last year.

“I’m delighted to visit the Philippines for the first time, a place which shares common values and interests with the UK,” Mr Cleverly said.

“We are expanding our areas of collaboration by growing our trade and investment through British investment partnerships and deepening co-operation on security, maritime and climate.”