Labour would resolve dangers of ‘outdated’ NHS equipment – Wes Streeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labour would resolve dangers of ‘outdated’ NHS equipment – Wes Streeting

By Press Association
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the Conservatives had left the NHS with ‘outdated’ equipment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the Conservatives had left the NHS with ‘outdated’ equipment (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thousands of patients across England have been injured by faulty medical equipment in A&E departments in the past five years, Labour has said.

The party has promised to help tackle the problem by allowing the NHS to bulk buy the latest technology and cutting “unnecessary” red tape.

It comes as shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned that the Conservatives had left the health service with “outdated and creaking” equipment.

Figures for NHS adverse incidents, where an event causes unexpected or unwanted effects involving the safety of staff and patients, showed that around 2,500 occurred across 50 acute trusts over the last five years.

Obtained by freedom of information request, Labour has estimated that almost 7,000 incidents could have been caused by malfunctioning equipment across all acute trusts in the same time period.

Mr Streeting said: “Thirteen years of Conservative mismanagement has left the NHS with outdated and creaking equipment. NHS staff are forced to work with unsuitable tech, while patients receive worse care as a result.”

Labour said it would ensure firms are not forced to sell into each of the 227 NHS trusts, while also reforming the current system that requires new technology to be re-evaluated by several different bodies.

The party said it would also join up data records to make it easier and faster to recruit patients to trials for new medicines and technologies.

“It’s time for an upgrade. Labour will renew the NHS, pull it into the digital age, and make the service fit for the future,” the MP said.

Health minister Will Quince said: “Another day another unfunded Labour Party spending commitment. Whilst Labour come up with wish lists, the Conservatives are tackling waiting lists.

“The secretary of state has been clear that technology is a priority. We are investing over £2 billion into new technology, as well as upgrading 20 hospitals with modern theatres and wards.

“By investing in cutting edge technology for our NHS we will cut waiting lists so families can get the care they need whilst making sure the NHS is fit for the future.”