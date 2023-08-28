National allowance introduced for foster and kinship carers in Scotland

Foster and kinship carers in Scotland will receive a national allowance so that young people in their care benefit from the same experiences as their peers.

Ministers have allocated £16 million towards the Scottish Recommended Allowance for more than 9,000 care-experienced children.

It is the first policy of its kind to be implemented in Scotland and the money will be put towards clothing, hobbies and school trips for children in foster or kinship care.

The agreement with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) means all local authorities must pay the set weekly rate of £168.31 for children up to four, £195.81 for five to 10-year-olds and 11 to 15-year-olds, and £268.41 for those aged 16 and over.

Children’s Minister Natalie Don said it was an “important step” in the Scottish Government’s commitment to give all care-experienced children the same safe experience and opportunities as their peers.

She said: “Our foster and kinship carers play such an important role, and now for the first time every eligible foster and kinship carer in Scotland will receive at least a standard, national level of support to help them in ensuring that care-experienced children have the same opportunities as their peers.

“This support will benefit thousands of families, helping them to provide the standard of living and wellbeing that the children and young people in their care deserve and can be used to cover the costs of things like clothing, hobbies, activities and school trips.

“The new national allowance will make a significant difference to the daily lives of some of the most vulnerable children and young people in Scotland.”

The weekly allowance will be backdated to April 1, 2023.

Allowances are currently provided by local authorities, but the introduction of the national rate requires all councils to pay the set fee as a minimum.

Where local authorities already pay above the national minimum allowance, it will continue so that foster and kinship carers already in receipt of the payment will not be worse off.

Jacqueline Cassidy, director for Scotland at the Fostering Network, said: “We are really pleased to finally see action taken today to fulfil the commitment made in the promise to introduce these recommended allowances in Scotland, most of which will result on an uplift in foster carers’ incomes to help them cover the costs of caring for children.

“The Fostering Network has been campaigning, along with our foster carer members, for the introduction of recommended allowances for some time so this news is welcome.

“Foster carers play a vital role in supporting children and young people who have experienced significant trauma and provide them with a stable and loving home.

“It is only right that the Government ensures they are receiving allowances which cover the full cost of providing this care.”

Fiona Steel, acting national director for Action for Children Scotland, said: “Action for Children welcomes the new minimum allowances for foster carers and kinship carers. We recognise the dedication, love and support that carers give to our children and young people.

“This is especially important at the moment given the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, and we know financial support is a key aspect in enabling carers to provide a high standard of care to help children achieve their full potential.”