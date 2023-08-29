‘Fragmented and outdated’ welfare systems should be torn up – tech firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fragmented and outdated’ welfare systems should be torn up – tech firm

By Press Association
A tech boss has called for a shake-up of the UK’s welfare systems (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government and big businesses should tear up the “fragmented, outdated and siloed” models involved in the current welfare system, according to bosses at We Are Digital.

The welfare technology business has formed an “impact council” including executives from Virgin Money, Lloyds Banking Group and NHS, to seek improvements to the current systems.

The body includes more than 40 senior executives and academics.

We Are Digital said the council is seeking to improve how people in need can access debt advice, housing assistance, or learn online skills.

The company claimed that the current system is costing “millions” more than needed, suggesting that the current system needs to become more streamlined, with services coming “under one roof”.

Matthew Adam, founder and CEO of We Are Digital, said: “This is not something that everyone wants to hear, but the system designed to help people in need is itself in need of critical help, and that means modernisation and disruption.

“The lack of a joined-up service means that not only are people losing out, but this outdated and siloed system is costing millions of pounds more than it should.

“The system is fragmented, but it can be saved if everyone is committed to it.”

We Are Digital recently received 6.6 million dollars (£5.2 million) in funding from private equity fund Impact Partners.

Mark Thompson, chair of the council, said: “This is not a comfortable conversation to have, but it needs to be had, and we have to design it together.

“The Impact Council is for exactly this reason. Those in need are not being supported in the way anyone would like.

“The We Are Digital model has shown that millions of pounds can be saved at the same time as driving better outcomes for those most in need, but it does require the support of those that want to change the status quo.”