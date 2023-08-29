Fife alcohol deaths hit highest level in five years, figures show

Alcohol deaths in Fife have hit their highest level in five years, new figures show.

Statistics from National Records of Scotland show 80 people in the region died in 2022, seven more than the previous year.

Across Scotland, 1,276 people tragically lost their lives due to alcohol last year, an increase of 31 from 2021.

Despite the growing crisis, Dundee and Angus were able to buck the national trend as both areas saw a decrease in the number of fatalities.

Meanwhile, in Perth and Kinross 32 deaths due to alcohol were registered, an increase of two compared to the year before.

The poorest in Scotland, the figures showed, were more than four times more likely to die because of alcohol than those in the least deprived areas.

The age standardised mortality rate – which provides a weighted average per 100,000 of population – for those in the least affluent 20% of areas was 41.7, compared with just 9.6 in the richest 20%.

The majority of deaths in 2022 were recorded in men, with 836 deaths logged.

This was the same figure as the previous year, meaning the entirety of the increase in deaths was recorded in women.

Drugs minister Elena Whitham said: “Every life lost is a tragedy and my sympathy goes to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through alcohol.

“While we will need to better understand the reasons for this increase in deaths, I will do all I can to reduce alcohol-related harm.

“We will continue to work closely with alcohol and drug partnerships and the third sector to address this public health priority, backed by substantial investment.

“We will address the unique challenges women face when accessing treatment, support and recovery, including stigma, while recognising that men still remain at the highest risk of death.

“We are also working to ensure that people continue to receive the same quality of care as those with problematic drug use.”

Last year, the Tayside Council on Alcohol’s chief executive warned the Covid pandemic may have been partly responsible for an increase in problem drinking.

The majority of deaths logged alcoholic liver disease as an underlying cause of death, with 778.

Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chairman of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, said he was “saddened” by the figures, adding: “The Scottish Government must do more to ensure that this level of harm does not continue.

“It is essential that our government addresses this public health emergency with the appropriate urgency and priority.

“It is vital that policies such as MUP remain in place to continue to reduce alcohol-related harms. The level at which MUP is set should be raised to at least 65p to maintain its benefit.

“Alongside this, the Scottish Government must address the wider availability and marketing of alcohol, in order to tackle the inescapable exposure to alcohol experienced by children and other vulnerable groups, such as people in recovery.”