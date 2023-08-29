Scottish ministers warned lives at risk from ‘long waits’ for key medical tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish ministers warned lives at risk from ‘long waits’ for key medical tests

By Press Association
The number of Scots waiting for diagnostic tests to be carried out has increased, new figures showed. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ministers have been warned lives are being put at risk as the number of Scots waiting for key diagnostic tests increased – with 3,624 patients having been waiting a year or more for the checks.

There are eight key diagnostic tests the Scottish Government has set the target of patients having to wait no more than eight weeks for.

But Labour hit out as new figures showed the number of patients waiting for these crucial checks had increased to 152,606 by the end of June this year – up from 148,256 at the end of 2022.

The number of people waiting for 26 weeks or more for these tests increased from 13,670 at the end of March 2023 to 14,552 at the end of June – a rise of 6%.

Data from Public Health Scotland, however, showed there was a 4% drop in the number of patients waiting a year or more, with this dropping from 3,773 to 3,624.

In its report the health body stressed that total number of people waiting for the eight key tests “remains much higher than prior to when the Covid-19 pandemic began to impact service provision” – with 88,301 on the list for tests at the end of February 2020.

With many tests being ordered to determine if a patient has cancer, Dr Sorcha Hume, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, said: “It’s unacceptable that people in Scotland are still waiting too long for a test to determine whether they have cancer.

“Some people have been waiting over a year for certain tests, mainly endoscopies.

“The Scottish Government’s target that no-one should wait more than six weeks for a diagnostic test has not been met since 2010 – well before the pandemic hit.

“NHS staff are working incredibly hard, but years of chronic workforce shortages and a lack of specialist equipment means patients are not receiving the care and treatment they urgently need.”

Labour’s Jackie Bailie demanded action from the Scottish Government (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “After months of empty promises from the SNP, waiting lists are still rising and people are still being left to suffer for months on end.”

Calling for action from Health Secretary Michael Matheson, she added: “These long waits for essential diagnostics tests are causing misery and putting lives at risk.

“Michael Matheson must fix the mess left behind by Humza Yousaf and get our NHS back on track.”

The Labour MSP said ministers should act to “end this scandal” by increasing support to NHS staff and speeding up the rollout of National Treatment Centres in the NHS.

Her comments came as separate figures from Public Health Scotland showed the target of having people start treatment within 18 weeks or referral was met for fewer patients.

This was achieved for 265,179 patients during the period April to June  – with this a decrease of 6,947 from the previous three months.

Public Health Scotland noted that performance against this standard “remains 15.7% lower than the quarterly average during 2019, prior to when the Covid-19 pandemic began to impact services”.

Despite this, the underlying trend over the past two years was said to be “gradually upwards”.