Number of children receiving Scottish Child Payment is higher than expected

The number of children receiving the Scottish Child Payment is higher than forecast, figures show.

The latest official statistics show a total of 316,190 under-16s were being given the £25 a week devolved benefit payment as of June 30.

This is a up by more than 13,000 from March 31.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission had forecast that the average take-up in 2023/24 would be 309,000.

A total of £352.7 million has been paid to poorer families since the benefit was launched in February 2021.

The average time taken to process applications was 13 working days in June – down from 40 working days in March.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Scottish Child Payment is one of our key measures in tackling child poverty.

“It is an important safety net and one of many actions we are taking in government to lift people out of poverty.

“These statistics show the payment is reaching more of the children and young people who need it most.

“While things are clearly moving in the right direction, I would still encourage people to spread the word about all Scottish Government benefits.

“We want everyone who is eligible to apply.”