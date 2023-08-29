Holyrood to implement time limits for questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Holyrood to implement time limits for questions

By Press Association
The announcement was made on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The announcement was made on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Parliament will implement time limits of 45 seconds for questions and one minute for answers starting from next week, the Presiding Officer has said.

In an email to members on Tuesday, Alison Johnstone said the extension of First Minister’s Questions from 30 to 45 minutes had not allowed more MSPs to question the Government, as had been the goal.

Ms Johnstone and her deputies have repeatedly voiced their frustrations in the chamber over long-winded questions and answers.

Alison Johnstone
The Presiding Officer made the announcement on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“At the beginning of session five, there was cross-party agreement to extend FMQs from 30 to 45 minutes to enable more members to put questions,” she wrote.

“This extended period has not had the intended effect and each week there is significant unmet demand from members across the chamber to put important questions to the First Minister.

“As Presiding Officer, I take account of the interests of all members equally and I am determined that the opportunity should be afforded to more members.

Shorter exchanges, she said, could result in as many as 180 more questions being put to the Government every parliamentary year.

She added: “To achieve this, questions should be put within 45 seconds, and answers concluded within one minute.

“From the start of the new term in September, the Deputy Presiding Officers and I will intervene where required to implement this approach, allowing more members to put questions on behalf of their constituents and enhancing scrutiny.”