Rishi Sunak hops on helicopter for Norwich visit

Rishi Sunak travelled by helicopter from London to Norwich, in the latest example of the Prime Minister opting for air travel.

The Prime Minister was in Norwich on Tuesday morning to visit a new-build estate to mark a Government move to relax environmental rules for new housing developments.

He also had a meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the early afternoon.

A train journey to Norwich from the capital normally takes around one hour and 45 minutes, with a return journey costing around £50.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister regularly uses all forms of travel.

“His travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the most efficient and best use of his time, in the interests of the taxpayer.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was back in London in the early afternoon for a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak has been criticised in the past by Labour for “jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb” for taking planes around England.

His apparent fondness for air travel has also seen his environmental credentials questioned.