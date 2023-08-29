Rishi Sunak hops on helicopter for Norwich visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak hops on helicopter for Norwich visit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Taylor Wimpey Heather Gardens housing development in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Taylor Wimpey Heather Gardens housing development in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rishi Sunak travelled by helicopter from London to Norwich, in the latest example of the Prime Minister opting for air travel.

The Prime Minister was in Norwich on Tuesday morning to visit a new-build estate to mark a Government move to relax environmental rules for new housing developments.

He also had a meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the early afternoon.

A train journey to Norwich from the capital normally takes around one hour and 45 minutes, with a return journey costing around £50.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister regularly uses all forms of travel.

“His travel plans will vary and are always decided with consideration to the most efficient and best use of his time, in the interests of the taxpayer.”

Crown Prince of Kuwait visit to the UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was back in London in the early afternoon for a meeting with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Sunak has been criticised in the past by Labour for “jetting around the country on taxpayers’ money like an A-list celeb” for taking planes around England.

His apparent fondness for air travel has also seen his environmental credentials questioned.