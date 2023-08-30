Migrant Channel crossings top 20,000 for the year so far

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Some 300 people made the journey in five boats on Tuesday, according to Government figures, suggesting an average of around 60 people per boat.

This takes the provisional total for 2023 to date to 20,101, PA news agency analysis of the Home Office data shows.

(PA Graphics)

This is around 20% down on this time last year when more than 25,000 people had already made the journey.

There have been 5,369 people detected crossing the Channel so far this month, compared with 8,631 recorded in the whole of August 2022.

Pictures of some of Tuesday’s arrivals showed a dinghy packed with men and boys, some without lifejackets, perched on the sides while their legs dangled in the water.

It comes as Rishi Sunak said he wants people to “have confidence” in his plan to curb Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister said the number of migrants making the journey was lower than last year and this showed his plan to “stop the boats” was “working”.

Five things I'm doing to stop the boats👇 pic.twitter.com/X5q2hfUE3X — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 7, 2023

Mr Sunak previously played down suggestions that the lower number of crossings compared with last year was linked to poor weather conditions rather than policy decisions.

But this summer has seen more unsettled weather compared with last year when there was a spike in crossings in August.

While June 2023 was the warmest on record, July and August have been much more unsettled, with a sequence of low pressure bringing wind and rain.

Summer 2022 was the fourth warmest on record for the UK and the warmest on record for England, with heatwaves in each of the three months.

Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, said: “This is another reminder that the Government’s failing migration policies won’t stop people making perilous journeys to seek asylum.”

Labour’s shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused the Government of allowing criminal gangs to “rule the roost on Britain’s borders”, adding: “Rather than stopping the boats, Rishi Sunak has fundamentally failed to get a grip.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.

“Our priority is to stop the boats, and our Small Boats Operational Command is working alongside our French partners and other agencies to disrupt the people smugglers.

“The Government is going even further through our Illegal Migration Act which will mean that people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country.”