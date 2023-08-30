Harris calls for national debate about adding TDs ‘ad nauseum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Harris calls for national debate about adding TDs ‘ad nauseum’

By Press Association
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has called for a national debate on whether it is appropriate to continue tying the number of TDs in the Dail to the population.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings in Dublin, Mr Harris asked: “Are we really going to live in a country where we’re just going to increase the number of TDs ad nauseam?”

He said the current rules, which include having an average of 20,000 to 30,000 people per TD within constituencies limited to between three and five seats, can see people having difficulty when an electoral boundary moves across their hometown.

He said: “I’m not talking about the politician, I’m talking about where you actually fit in terms of your identity in the political system – and the numbers just continue to grow and grow.”

Mr Harris said if a national conversation brought the country to a point where it needed to be “put the people”, Government should be open to that.

He said: “I do think we need an informed debate in this country about should the number of national legislators be entirely and exclusively linked to population, or actually is there a conversation to be had about what the appropriate number of TD is?”

Asked if he has an opinion on what the maximum number of TDs should be, Mr Harris said he does not.

He said: “I don’t think any one politician or political party – Government or opposition, should be answering that question and the factual position today is the Constitution is the word on the matter.”

Ireland’s new constituency boundaries
Chairwoman of An Coimisiun Toghchain Ms Justice Marie Baker (PA)

He said the Electoral Commission could research best practice on the matter in other jurisdictions.

Mr Harris added: “I certainly wouldn’t be buying into the populist narrative of reducing the number of politicians for the sake of it, I’m more talking about a climate about where the number is increasing, what is the appropriate level, where does the increase stop?

“I think we have a duty, in due course, to answer that question.”

At the publication of the Electoral Commission report, chairwoman and Supreme Court judge Ms Justice Marie Baker said there should be immediate commencement of research on the rules around constituencies and representation.

This includes the seat limits for constituencies and the Constitutional provision for the need of one TD to represent every 20,000 to 30,000 people in Ireland.

Asked about the proposed changed to his constituency, Mr Harris said: “I’m conscious there will be mixed feelings in Co Wicklow.”

The decision was made to reduce the two five-seat constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford by one seat each and allocate an additional seat to create this new three-seat constituency.

He said: “I think any time a constituency is split or there’s any change, there’s mixed feelings.

“From an electoral point of view, I’ve looked at the map, I’ve looked at the numbers and I’m happy enough with the lines on the map in terms of the next election.”