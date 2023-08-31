What is top of the in-tray for new Defence Secretary Grant Shapps?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is top of the in-tray for new Defence Secretary Grant Shapps?

By Press Association
The new Defence Secretary Grant Shapps takes over the role at a key time (Victoria Jones/PA)
Grant Shapps takes over as Defence Secretary at a key moment as the war in Ukraine rages on and debates continue about the future of the British armed forces.

Below are some of the most pressing items on the new Defence Secretary’s to-do-list.

– The war Ukraine

As defence secretary Ben Wallace was a vocal advocate of the need to send support to Ukraine in its war effort against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

A Ukrainian counter-offensive is reportedly making gains in the southern front of the war, but the conflict still shows little sign of resolution.

Calls from Kyiv for more Western weaponry are unlikely to go away as the war progresses and decisions on what and how much to send will be a key question for the next defence secretary.

Mr Wallace himself caused a diplomatic stir earlier this year when he said that the UK and US were “not Amazon” when it came to Kyiv’s requests for weapons and military equipment.

Kyiv is also still pushing for Nato membership, a thorny issue for current members.

– Funding

Mr Wallace made little secret of his desire to boost funding of the UK armed forces and he used his resignation letter to the Prime Minister to again stress the necessity of investing in defence.

The Government has committed to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP when economic and fiscal conditions allow.

The share of funding allocated to defence spending in the next Budget by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is likely to be watched closely on both the Government and Opposition benches.

– Troop numbers

Boots line up in ranks as British Army personnel take part in a rehearsal for a homecoming parade
MPs have repeatedly sought assurances that cuts to Army personnel will not undermine the military (PA)

The Ministry of Defence has faced repeated questions from party colleagues and other MPs about whether the current size of the British Army is sufficient.

MPs have repeatedly sought assurances that cuts to Army personnel will not undermine the military, with the new minister likely to continue to face questions about the balance between troops and technology in a modern army.

– China

While Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s China trip was a clear attempt to ease relations between the West and Beijing, simmering tensions are unlikely to go away.

The UK Government believes China’s emergence as a major power poses an “epoch-defining challenge” to the international order, but some hawks on the Tory backbenches want ministers to go further amid concerns about the threat the country poses to national security.

As Defence Secretary, Mr Shapps will play a key role in nuancing and directing the UK’s approach to China.

– New British Army chief

Mr Shapps could soon be working with a new head of the British Army, with Lieutenant General Roly Walker tipped to replace General Sir Patrick Sanders.

That will be a key relationship for the new Defence Secretary to develop.