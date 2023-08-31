Home sales down 16% in July compared to same month last year, says HMRC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home sales down 16% in July compared to same month last year, says HMRC

By Press Association
July was the second month in a row where there had been a small increase in transactions, despite sales numbers being lower than a year ago (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The number of home sales taking place in July was 16% lower than in the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, 86,510 residential property sales were recorded, edging up slightly by 1% compared with June.

HMRC’s report said that July was the second month in a row where there had been a small increase in transactions, despite sales numbers being down compared with a year ago.

It said the figures did not necessarily reflect the current strength of the housing market, because they represented sales completions, which were on average two to four months after an initial offer was made on a property.

Mortgage rates have jumped in recent months amid a string of Bank of England base rate rises as it moves to quell inflation, although there have been some signs of fixed rates settling down in recent weeks.

In a sign of what is on the horizon, figures released by the Bank of England on Wednesday showed that the number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers fell by nearly 10% between June and July.

Some 49,444 approvals were recorded in July, down from 54,605 in June, according to the Bank’s Money and Credit report.

James Bull of Huddersfield-based mortgage broker JB Mortgages, said: “Throughout the year, the purchase market has really slowed as the impact of higher mortgage rates has kicked in.

“Clearly, there are regional variations but the one constant is that only realistically priced properties will sell.”

Nigel Bishop, from buying agency Recoco Property Search, said: “The current market is particularly driven by cash buyers who are not faced by higher interest rates but we have seen some house hunters adjusting their budget or search criteria in order to find a suitable property.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “Property transactions were stable in July, rising slightly compared to June on a seasonally adjusted basis.

“Affordability pressures caused by successive base rate rises are squeezing demand compared to last year, but the housing market is proving resilient.

“Buyers have become used to the higher-rate lending environment, and many sellers are pricing their properties accordingly. Sensibly priced properties continue to attract a lot of interest, while smaller homes in affordable locations are proving the most popular …

“Hopefully we are soon reaching the point where the Bank of England can take a step back from interest rate hikes and let the economy recover of its own accord without needing to pull another lever.”

Gareth Lewis, managing director of property lender MT Finance, said: “There is some hesitancy as to whether now is a good time to buy while there is uncertainty as to where interest rates will peak and what will happen with property values.”

Alex Lyle, director of London-based estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “A combination of the summer holiday season and buyers being more cautious has resulted in fewer viewings.

“Having said that, the recent volume of agreed sales has been reassuring and those properties that have come to market or are getting ready to launch in September appear to be committed vendors with an understanding of current market conditions.

“Prime addresses and in particular family houses continue to attract significant interest and are achieving strong prices. Properties that maybe compromised in terms of location or lease, or layout, are taking longer to sell and it is these properties that need to be competitively priced.”

Justin Moy, founder of Chelmsford-based mortgage broker EHF Mortgages, said: “Overall, property transactions have been much lower than usual, which is unsurprising given rising interest rates, high inflation and broader economic uncertainty.

“As house prices fall, one positive is that we have seen a good level of interest from first-time buyers who are fed up with paying high rents and see now as a good time to buy.”