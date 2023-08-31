Bank of England must ‘see job through’ on inflation, says chief economist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England must ‘see job through’ on inflation, says chief economist

By Press Association
Interest rate setters must ‘see the job through’ on bringing high inflation back to target, the Bank of England top economist has said (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Interest rate setters must “see the job through” on bringing high inflation back to target, the Bank of England’s top economist has said.

Speaking at a research conference in Cape Town organised by the South African Reserve Bank, the Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill said while there was the risk of raising rates too far and hurting growth and jobs, it was vital to ensure a “lasting return to target”.

The Bank has increased rates for 14 times in a row, to 5.25%, and is widely expected to vote for another hike at its next decision on September 21.

Inflation has eased back to 6.8% from a recent eye-watering peak of 11.1% last October, but is still far from the Bank’s 2% target.

Mr Pill said: “The key element is that we on the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) need to see the job through and ensure a lasting and sustainable return of inflation to the 2% target.”

He said there was a risk that interest rates are increased too high.

“Now that policy is in restrictive territory, there is the possibility of doing too much and inflicting unnecessary damage on employment and growth,” he said.

He added: “At present, the emphasis is still on ensuring that we are – in the words of the MPC’s last statement – sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to ensure that we have that lasting return to target.”

While inflation has fallen back sharply in recent months, so-called core inflation has remained “stubbornly high”, Mr Pill said.

MPC member
Huw Pill is chief economist at the Bank of England (Martin Keene/PA)

There is still significant pressure on the Bank to continue with recent interest rate hikes to drag inflation firmly lower.

Experts at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank warned earlier this month that there was “very real risk” the UK could fall into a recession as the flurry of rate hikes weighs on the housing market and consumer and business spending.

The Bank has forecast that inflation will fall to around 4.9% in the last three months of the year.

However, surging salaries are leading to fears that inflation will prove harder to rein in, with official data showing that wages grew at a record pace over the three months to June.

Regular pay growth, which excludes bonuses, reached 7.8% compared with a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Nevertheless, wages were still 0.6% lower once inflation for the period was taken into account.