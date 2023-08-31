Rising Tory star and Sunak ally Claire Coutinho takes on key climate ministry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rising Tory star and Sunak ally Claire Coutinho takes on key climate ministry

By Press Association
Claire Coutinho (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Claire Coutinho (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rising Tory star Claire Coutinho was a regular on the airwaves during last summer’s Conservative leadership contest, going out to bat for Rishi Sunak.

Just over a year later, she has been rewarded with her biggest Government job yet.

She has enjoyed a rapid rise through Conservative ranks after being elected in December 2019.

A keen supporter of Mr Sunak in his bid to become leader, she was rewarded with the job of children’s minister in the Department for Education last October.

Claire Coutinho
Claire Coutinho arrives in Downing Street on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Now she is replacing Grant Shapps and her arrival at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero means the Prime Minister has another close ally heading one of the most important Government portfolios.

But her arrival comes amid accusations that Mr Sunak and his ministers are rowing back on environmental commitments and net-zero aims, with critics hitting out at plans to grant new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

It remans to be seen if her arrival brings any great change in policymaking.

She recently made clear her objection to the expansion of the Ultra-Low Emission Zone in London, joining other Tory MPs in calling it a policy “clearly rejected by the people” during this summer’s Uxbridge by-election, and labelling it a “tax on those who can least afford it”.

Ms Coutinho has long been a familiar face in the Conservative circles.

The daughter of doctors from India, she started her career at the Merrill Lynch investment bank before leaving the City and joining former party leader Iain Duncan Smith’s Centre for Social Justice.

She also spent time in the Treasury as a special adviser and, after being elected in 2019 in the safe seat of East Surrey, returned as a parliamentary private secretary in March 2020.

Before taking on the children’s minister role, she had a brief spell as a junior minister in the Department for Work and Pensions.

Only four years after entering Parliament, she has enjoyed an ascent nearly as dizzying as that of her boss Mr Sunak.

Her new role as Energy Secretary is likely to be her biggest test yet.