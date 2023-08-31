UK Music chief Jamie Njoku-Goodwin appointed as PM’s director of strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Music chief Jamie Njoku-Goodwin appointed as PM’s director of strategy

By Press Association
Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has left his role at UK Music (UK Music/Joanna Dudderidge/PA)
UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin is to step down from his role after three years to become Rishi Sunak’s new director of strategy.

Mr Njoku-Goodwin has been at the helm of the trade body, which represents the collective interests of the UK music industry, since September 2020 and helped steer the sector through the pandemic.

He has previously held a number of roles within Government, including acting as an adviser to former minister Matt Hancock and at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Njoku-Goodwin said: “The UK music industry is one of this country’s great national assets and it’s been a privilege to represent it for the past three years.

“Leading UK Music through what was the toughest of times for our sector during the pandemic, when the music industry faced an existential struggle, has been an immense honour.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Jamie Njoku-Goodwin as his director of strategy (Lucy North/PA)

“I’m delighted our sector is in much better shape now to take on the challenges and opportunities it faces in the future.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Tom Watson, the UK Music board and the fantastic team at UK Music for all their hard work and dedication. And also the countless people across the sector who have been so supportive of me over the past three years.

“I wish UK Music every success for the future, and hope policymakers continue to give it the support it needs and deserves.”

Throughout his tenure, Mr Njoku-Goodwin helped secure financial support for the sector during the pandemic and aided the safe return of live music after the end of lockdown.

He also played a key role in drawing up the new National Plan For Music Education and boosted UK Music’s work on diversity and inclusion.

More recently, he has co-ordinated the sector’s response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, stressing the need for effective copyright protection.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin joined UK Music in September 2020 (UK Music/Joanna Dudderidge/PA)

Before taking up his role at UK Music, Mr Njoku-Goodwin was a Government special adviser for the DCMS and at the Department of Health and Social Care.

Earlier this year, a number of his messages to Mr Hancock during the pandemic were published by the Daily Telegraph, including texts where he lashed out at former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings.

UK Music chairman Lord Watson praised Mr Njoku-Goodwin for his work at the organisation, saying: “He is a passionate advocate for our sector and has worked tirelessly on behalf of UK Music and our members in our shared determination to grow our industry, create skilled jobs, boost music education and help make the music business an inclusive and welcoming place to work.

“Over his three years Jamie has been a stellar success and I can fully understand why the Prime Minister would want him in a very senior Downing Street role. I’m sure he will deploy his considerable skills for the country in the same way he has for the music industry.

“We wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to seeing him ensure the Government supports our world-leading UK music industry just as strongly as he has done.

“On a personal note, I’d like to thank Jamie for his friendship, advice and most importantly his very impressive piano playing. We will all miss him, but know he will make a difference in his new role.”

The organisation’s deputy chief executive, Tom Kiehl, will act as interim chief executive following Mr Njoku-Goodwin’s departure.

Mr Njoku-Goodwin’s appointment comes as the Prime Minister makes a mini-reshuffle of his Cabinet, which has seen Grant Shapps made Defence Secretary following Ben Wallace’s formal resignation.