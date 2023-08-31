No cliff edge for oil and gas sector under Labour, vows Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No cliff edge for oil and gas sector under Labour, vows Sarwar

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar has sought to reassure the oil and gas industry about its future under a Labour government (PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has promised there will be “no cliff edge” for oil and gas following concerns about Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for the sector.

Speaking to a group of business leaders as he announced a panel that will help develop the party’s economic policies north of the border, Mr Sarwar sought to reassure the north east as Labour hopes to win the keys to Downing Street in the election expected next year.

Sir Keir announced earlier this year that a Labour government at Westminster will not allow any more exploration licences in oil and gas, a policy that raised the ire of the industry.

On Thursday, Mr Sarwar said: “We know that Scotland has a huge reliance on the oil and gas sector, particularly in the north east.

Anas Sarwar
“We fully recognise that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in our energy mix for decades to come.

“That is the simple, unavoidable reality.

“There will be no cliff edge, there will be no turning off the tap.

“We will not make the same mistakes the Tories made when they abandoned entire communities in the 1980s.

“I give that reassurance to businesses in the north east, and to the thousands of Scots who rely on jobs in the oil and gas sector.”

But Mr Sarwar said the “future of energy is changing”, and the UK must “act now, in partnership with business and workers” to see the benefit of renewables.

The Scottish Labour leader was speaking at the Trades Hall in Glasgow as he announced the formation of a panel of business people to help create an economic growth plan ahead of the elections next year and at Holyrood in 2026.

Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar
Sir Keir Starmer has said a Labour government he leads will not allow new exploration licences for oil and gas (Lesley Martin/PA)

The group counts among its members former media executive and star of the Apprentice Mike Soutar, who grills contestants in the latter stages of the BBC show, and Scottish Government adviser Sandy Begbie – who is also the chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

Asked how he would respond if the panel’s report calls for something a Starmer administration opposes and if he would fight for the policy, Mr Sarwar said: “Of course we will go to them and argue our corner.

“Of course we will go to them with what we think is right for Scotland.”

But he said there would not be a “fight” between parties north and south of the border.

“I wouldn’t use the language of ‘fight’, it’s about partnership and co-operation,” Mr Sarwar said.

“I think this has been the big challenge we’ve seen in devolution in the last 13 years.

“For the last 13 years people have believed that devolution means two governments arguing with each other, fighting with each other to division, chaos, ultimately not delivering for Scotland.”