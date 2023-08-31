Labour suspends entire Leicester East branch amid internal investigation

The Labour Party has suspended its entire Leicester East branch amid an internal investigation.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is currently investigating the troubled constituency party over concerns about its operation.

The precise reason for the suspension has not been specified.

A Labour Party source said: “The NEC has a duty to safeguard the integrity of CLPs (constituency Labour Party), to ensure that they are properly run in line with the party’s rules and procedures and can operate fully, inclusively and democratically.”

It comes after concerns about Labour’s performance in the city’s local elections in May, when it secured only 31 seats compared with 53 in 2019.

The constituency has faced further turbulence following the harassment conviction of sitting MP Claudia Webbe.

There has been speculation that her predecessor Keith Vaz could be eyeing a comeback, though he has denied planning to stand again.

Mr Vaz stepped down following 32 years as an MP for the constituency after he was found to have expressed a willingness to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with prostitutes.