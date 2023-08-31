Bradford schools lose teaching spaces and kitchen over aerated concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bradford schools lose teaching spaces and kitchen over aerated concrete

By Press Association
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was detected in Crossflatts Primary School and Eldwick Primary School in Bradford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Teaching spaces, staffing facilities and a kitchen have been lost across two schools in Bradford after the Government ordered closures over a concrete prone to collapse.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was detected in Crossflatts Primary School and Eldwick Primary School in the West Yorkshire city.

Both interim and long-term alteration works are being carried out to ensure children can be accommodated on the two sites, according to Bradford Council.

The local authority said: “At least eight teaching spaces across both sites have been lost, alongside other staffing facilities across both sites and the loss of the kitchen at Crossflatts.”

Access to areas of the schools where RAAC is present is “prohibited” and only “qualified concrete specialists” will be allowed to enter those spaces.

The council said interim alterations to safe areas will be finished by Sunday and “temporary classrooms” on both school sites have been ordered and should arrive within the next 8-10 weeks at Crossflatts and 14-16 weeks at Eldwick.

Sue Lowndes, assistant director of schools & learning for Bradford Council, thanked headteachers, school and council staff for their work in ensuring schools are safe and “able to open in September”.

“We are putting plans in place for those two schools to make sure no one is put at risk and also to minimise any disruption to children’s education,” she said.

“We know how important it is to make sure children can continue at school.

“Headteachers at the affected schools are working with parents and staff so we can keep them informed of the changes that are being put in place.”

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, “alternative meal arrangements” are being made for students at a primary school in Sheffield after RAAC was detected there.

Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of education, children and families policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We have worked with parents and carers at Abbey Lane Primary School over the last few months to reassure them that RAAC will have minimal impact on Abbey Lane Primary School.

“Alternative meal arrangements will be in place from next week as the replaced roofing covers the kitchen area. This information has been communicated to parents and carers of children who attend the school.

“Work started in July to replace the RAAC at the school, which will cost £620,000 from our capital budgets. The work is expected to be completed by December 1.”