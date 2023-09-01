Monthly average number of migrants per boat crossing Channel hits new high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Monthly average number of migrants per boat crossing Channel hits new high

By Press Association
The average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat has hit a new monthly high, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat has hit a new monthly high, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat has hit a new monthly high, figures show.

Some 5,369 people made the journey in August in 102 boats – an average of around 53 migrants per vessel.

This is the highest monthly average since records began in 2018, according to PA news agency analysis of provisional Government data.

The averages for the past three months have each set a new record, reflecting indications that bigger boats are being used for crossings with larger numbers of people on board.

People detected crossing the English Channel in small boats
(PA Graphics)

Pictures of some of Tuesday’s arrivals – when 300 people made the crossings in five boats at an average of around 60 people per boat – showed a dinghy packed with men and boys, some without lifejackets, perched on the sides while their legs dangled in the water.

The second highest average of 52 was recorded in July when 3,299 people made the journey in 63 boats.

The third highest average of 49 was reached in June when 78 boats carried 3,823 people in a month.

Some 20,101 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year. But no arrivals have been recorded for the last two days amid poor weather conditions at sea.

This is around 20% down on this time last year when more than 25,000 people had already made the journey.

Some 8,574 people were detected making the journey in the whole of August 2022, recently revised Home Office data shows.

According to separate Government figures, the total number of crossings for last year was higher than initially recorded.

The latest available Home Office data shows the figure now stands at 45,774, compared with the previously documented 45,755.

Earlier this week, Labour accused the Prime Minister of having “failed to get a grip” on Channel crossings as the 20,000 crossings in 2023 to date milestone was reached.

But Rishi Sunak continued to defend his “stop the boats” plan under questioning from broadcasters and insisted the Government was making progress and their efforts were “working”.

He previously played down suggestions that the lower number of crossings compared with last year was linked to poor weather conditions rather than policy decisions.

But this summer has seen more unsettled weather compared with last year when there was a spike in crossings in August.

While June 2023 was the warmest on record, July and August have been much more unsettled, with a sequence of low pressure bringing wind and rain.

Summer 2022 was the fourth warmest on record for the UK and the warmest on record for England, with heatwaves in each of the three months.