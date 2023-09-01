Dangerous concrete may be found in other buildings, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous concrete may be found in other buildings, experts warn

By Press Association
A taped off section inside Parks Primary School in Leicester (Jacob King/PA)
Unstable concrete causing classrooms to be shut at more than 100 schools in England may be found in other public buildings, experts have warned.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), often found in roofing, is weaker than conventional concrete and is at risk of collapse, especially when it becomes wet and has inadequate steel beams to support it.

Schools across the country were forced to make last-minute arrangements on Friday as they were told their buildings may be unsafe.

But the problem could be far wider, with offices, court houses, hospitals, and factories at risk of “sudden and catastrophic collapse” if Raac is not removed, specialists said.

It comes after Harrow Crown Court in north-west London was closed indefinitely last week because the material was found there, while on Friday schools minister Nick Gibb said the Government was rebuilding seven hospitals due to extensive use of Raac and would be surveying buildings “right across” the public sector.

Matt Byatt, president of the Institution of Structural Engineers, said that any high-rise buildings with flat roofs constructed between the late 1960s and early 1990s may contain Raac.

He said expert bodies had warned Government departments about the dangers of the material in 2018 – adding that “everyone was aware” of the problem.

Caroline Evans, head teacher of Parks Primary School in Leicester stands next to a taped off section inside the school which has been affected with sub standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac)
Mr Byatt said: “Raac has been found in schools, there was a massive thing about it in hospitals and there was a courthouse shut down last week.

“They are beyond their serviceable life. We (structural engineers) raised the issue several years ago.

“It is the responsibility of building owners and estate managers to ensure their buildings are safe.

“The information was out there – everyone including all Government departments were aware of it.

“Luckily it is being dealt with now. You can’t wait for people to get hurt before making these kinds of decisions.

“You can have a sudden and catastrophic failure of units.”

A report by the Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures published in April 2020 urged its members to check as a “matter of urgency” whether their buildings had the material.

The report said that Raac was used “primarily” in offices and schools but that it had also been found in a “wide range” of other buildings in both the public and private sector.

It said concerns had been raised about the safety of Raac roof planks as early as the 1990s and early 2000s.

“The limited durability of Raac roofs and other Raac structures has long been recognised; however recent experience (which includes two roof failures with little or no warning) suggests the problem may be more serious than previously appreciated and that many building owners are not aware that it is present in their property,” the report said.

Professor Chris Goodier, professor of construction engineering and materials at Loughborough University, said: “The scale of problem is much bigger than schools.

“It also covers much of the building stock in the country. This also includes health, defence, justice, local government, national government, and also a lot of the private sector

“Most of the towns in the country have old factories and offices and some of those will have Raac.”

Workmen at Abbey Lane Primary School in Sheffield, where problematic Raac has been found
Workmen at Abbey Lane Primary School in Sheffield, where problematic Raac has been found (Danny Lawson/PA)

Raac is a lightweight material used in roof, floor, cladding and wall construction in the UK from the mid-1950s until the 1990s.

Mr Byatt said it is “misleading” to call it concrete as it is far lighter than that term allows.

He said it is better understood as a “bubbly, breezeblock” type material which acts like a “sponge” soaking up moisture when it gets wet.

The extra weight, combined with the fact that Raac roof planks tend to dip or sag over time, makes them prone to sudden collapse, Mr Byatt said.

“It was first used because it was lightweight, cheap, and good for insulation but it wasn’t capable of bearing heavy loads,” he said.

“The problem is that for a lot of them, the steel reinforcements did not go to the end of the (Raac) planks, meaning a small section of unreinforced Raac is taking all the weight.”

The Department for Education has been approached for comment.