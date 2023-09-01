Two-thirds of short-term let firms could shut due to licensing, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-thirds of short-term let firms could shut due to licensing, poll suggests

By Press Association
The survey suggests businesses offering tourist accommodation could close due to the new regulations (Alamy/PA)
Tourist accommodation businesses in Scotland could close their doors for good due to new licensing regulations, according to a snap poll which found 64% are considering their future.

The survey by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) found small businesses are considering leaving the sector because of the Scottish Government’s new licensing scheme for short-term rental properties which comes into force on October 1.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to “show leadership” by the body and announce a further pause to the scheme to save businesses.

Of the 2,015 respondents, just 35% of businesses told the ASSC they will not leave the sector over the legislation, while 93% of those who said they are considering leaving cited the licensing scheme as one of the reasons.

Humza Yousaf visit
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the licensing scheme will not be delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Businesses will not be able to continue operating if they have not applied to the scheme for a licence before the October 1 deadline.

It requires operators to display energy performance ratings on listings, obtain adequate public liability insurance and put various fire precautions in place.

But businesses have expressed significant concerns over the costs of obtaining a licence, with individual local authority costs ranging from £250 to £5,869.

The ASSC survey also revealed that 63% of respondents believe the handling of the short-term let scheme has led to greater division in communities, while 79% said they are worried about their future because of the legislation.

Of those who choose to close their business after October 1, only 15% plan to sell their property.

With Mr Yousaf repeatedly ruling out a further extension to the deadline, the ASSC is urging the Scottish Government to heed the warnings of the sector.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of ASSC, said: “Despite numerous warnings which have regrettably been casually dismissed, the regulations remain unfit for purpose and will wreak untold damage on Scottish tourism and our reputation as a welcoming place to visit and do business.

“Thousands of jobs are at risk in the mainstay of our tourist economy – self-catering and the B&Bs – and that’s before we even consider the impact on related tourism and hospitality industries that rely on their guest spend. This is another policy nightmare the First Minister could do without.

“Rather than unpicking legislation once the damage has been done, Humza Yousaf needs to show leadership right now and support small tourism accommodation providers who are so vital to local economies across Scotland.

“That means an immediate pause to the regulations so Government and business can work together collaboratively – in the spirit of the First Minister’s new deal for business – to get a balanced, fair, and legally sound regulatory framework that works for all.”

It comes after a group of cross-party MSPs, including the Tories, Labour, Liberal Democrats and SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, wrote to the First Minister calling for a rethink on the regulatory scheme.

The Scottish Conservatives are expected to force a vote on the issue after Holyrood returns next week.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.