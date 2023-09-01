Economy returned to pre-Covid levels earlier than first thought, data suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy returned to pre-Covid levels earlier than first thought, data suggests

By Press Association
New data suggests the economy performed better in 2021 than had previously been thought (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK economy had already returned to its pre-Covid levels by the end of 2021, new official statistics have suggested.

The Office for National Statistics said it was revising its estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) that year after getting access to new data.

By the last three months of 2021, the economy is now estimated to have been 0.6% larger than 2019 levels, compared to a previous estimate that it was 1.2% smaller.

The revision means the UK’s economy is now believed to have grown by 8.5% during 2021, compared to the previous estimate of 7.6%, the ONS said.

People queue at a COVID Vaccination Centre at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London
The ONS did not change its estimate that GDP shrank by 5.8% in 2020.

The news was welcomed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was a backbench MP in 2021.

“The fact that the UK recovered from the pandemic much faster than thought shows that once again those determined to talk down the British economy have been proved wrong,” he said.

“There are many battles still to win, most of all against inflation so we can ease cost-of-living pressures on families.

“But if we stick to the plan we can look forward to healthy growth which, according to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), will be faster than Germany, France, and Italy in the long term.”

The ONS’s revisions span the whole period from 1997 to 2019, but include only much smaller changes in the years before 2021.

It said extreme volatility such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the biggest fall in GDP ever seen, make it more tricky to accurately estimate GDP.

Craig McLaren, a senior statistician at the ONS, said: “As we have often pointed out over the last few years, these significant real-world events have added increased levels of uncertainty around initial estimates of GDP.”

He said the data published on Friday includes information from two ONS surveys that “provide more detailed information on the costs facing businesses but take us a while longer to collect”.