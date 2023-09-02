Labour pledges to cut school uniform cost by limiting branded items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to cut school uniform cost by limiting branded items

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
Labour aims to cut the cost of school uniforms by limiting the number of branded items parents are forced to buy.

The party has pledged to strengthen existing statutory guidance in an effort to reduce the burden on families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

It proposes parents would only have to buy a maximum of three branded items of uniform and PE kit.

A-level results
Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said it was wrong for parents to have to spend ‘hundreds of pounds’ on uniforms (PA)

Statutory guidance introduced in 2021 states schools must keep the use of branded items to “a minimum”.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “As children and parents look forward to the new term, Labour is determined to reset the relationship between schools and families, and that includes reducing the cost of school uniforms.

“With the Conservatives’ cost-of-living crisis raging, it’s wrong that parents are having to shell out hundreds of pounds to kit out kids for the new school term.”

Unions have also called for schools to cut back on the amount of branded uniform required.

Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) general secretary Geoff Barton said last week families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis would be helped if schools avoided “having logos on every item” as this pushes up the price.

Research published by The Children’s Society charity in June found parents are still having to spend “exorbitant amounts” on school uniforms despite efforts to keep costs down.

Parents and carers of secondary school children are paying on average £422 per year on uniforms, and around £287 for primary school children, according to the research.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our new guidance already makes clear that costs for parents must be kept down by removing unnecessary branded items and allowing more high-street options, such as supermarket own-label uniforms.

“Schools should have already reviewed their uniform policies to ensure they are in line with our statutory guidance.

“We will continue to work with schools to make sure the guidance is followed and uniform costs are reasonable and good value for money for parents.”