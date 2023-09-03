Sunak has limited upheaval, Hunt insists after Cabinet ‘turbulence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak has limited upheaval, Hunt insists after Cabinet ‘turbulence’

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt has admitted the Cabinet has faced ‘turbulence’ with a high turnover of ministers in recent years – but insisted Rishi Sunak, above, has limited the upheaval (PA)
Jeremy Hunt has admitted the Cabinet has faced “turbulence” with a high turnover of ministers in recent years – but insisted Rishi Sunak has limited the upheaval.

The Chancellor said this week’s mini reshuffle, with the Prime Minister’s allies Grant Shapps and Claire Coutinho given new roles, was caused by former defence secretary Ben Wallace’s “personal decision” to step down.

Appearing on Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Hunt was quizzed on the leadership churn in recent years.

“One Cabinet minister who’s not even in the Cabinet any more (Nadhim Zahawi) had nine jobs. This is a higher turnover of even a Premier League manager,” the presenter said.

Infected Blood Inquiry
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt defended the Prime Minister on Sky News on Sunday (PA)

Mr Hunt replied: “We have had turbulence caused by things like (the) pandemic, big changes in our economic model.

“But what I would say is since Rishi Sunak has become Prime Minister that has changed. He has made only the most limited changes.”

The appointment of Mr Shapps, one of Mr Sunak’s closest Cabinet allies, as Defence Secretary was seen a slight reset ahead of the next general election.

Some expect a wider reshuffle in the coming months.

But the shake-up extended beyond the Cabinet after Mr Sunak’s top spin doctor, Amber de Botton, quit less than a year into the job.

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, she thanked the Prime Minister but said “No 10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work”.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary Nerissa Chesterfield is understood to be taking over.

On Thursday, it was also announced that UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin will step down from his job after three years to become the PM’s new director of strategy.

The mini reshuffle followed four ministerial departures over a series of complaints about their conduct earlier in Mr Sunak’s tenure.

Most recently, longstanding Boris Johnson ally Zac Goldsmith quit as a minister, accusing the Prime Minister of being “uninterested” in the environment, shortly after being found to have undermined a parliamentary inquiry into the former prime minister.

Mr Zahawi was sacked after ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus ruled that the former Conservative Party chairman failed to declare an investigation into his tax returns, while former justice secretary Dominic Raab resigned after a bullying probe.

Earlier, Sir Gavin Williamson was forced to quit as a Cabinet Office minister over a series of abusive messages to the chief whip.