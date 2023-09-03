Labour will not raise income tax if party wins next election, Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will not raise income tax if party wins next election, Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has promised not to raise income tax if he wins the next general election.

The Labour leader said he would avoid hikes “across the board”, having previously ruled out a wealth tax on the richest in society.

He told the Mirror: “We will do nothing to increase the burden on working people, whether it comes to tax or anything else.”

Selby by-election
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club after Labour candidate Keir Mather won the Selby and Ainsty by-election (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked whether he would increase income tax, he told the paper: “No.”

Sir Keir has backed away from tax rises since pledging to increase income tax for the top 5% of earners during his 2020 leadership bid, instead emphasising his aim to secure the highest growth in the G7.

The leadership was criticised last month by the Labour left for its decision to rule out any kind of wealth tax if it wins the next election.

The move is designed to blunt Tory attacks, with figures concerned that the possibility of tax hikes or unfunded spending pledges would be used to paint the party as economically incompetent.

The plans echo those promised by Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in the run-up to their 1997 landslide victory in 1997, when they pledged not to raise tax and to stick to Tory spending for the first two years.

Sir Keir is expected to use this year’s party conference to set out how a government led by him would revive a sluggish economy, with planning reforms central to the party’s bid to build its way back to economic growth.

It will take place on October 8-11, following the Conservatives’ conference to be held in Manchester on October 1-4.