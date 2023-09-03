Yousaf urged to focus Government agenda on ‘real priorities’, not independence

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to dedicate his upcoming Programme for Government to Scotland’s “real priorities” following a march on independence.

The Scottish Conservatives said their research shows 27 policy promises were broken in the 2022/23 agenda, including pledges to introduce an education reform Bill, replace HMP Barlinnie, and eradicate treatment backlogs in the NHS.

Mr Yousaf, who was elected by the SNP to the top post in March, will have his first opportunity to outline his Government’s priorities on Tuesday.

But Meghan Gallacher, deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, accused the First Minister of a “dereliction of duty” after he led thousands of independence supporters in a rally from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood on Saturday.

She said it reveals what his “top priority” is, ahead of the key speech in Parliament.

We believe in independence because this unequal union has caused so much suffering, so much harm. The people of this country are not just suffering from a cost-of-living crisis. They're suffering from a cost-of-the-union crisis. Independence offers real change for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/1ntpw9fxFL — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 2, 2023

Mr Yousaf has stressed he will prioritise tackling poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Gallacher said: “Humza Yousaf must use his first Programme for Government to focus on Scotland’s real priorities, rather than his nationalist obsession.

“Sadly, Humza Yousaf showed at the weekend in his address to an independence rally that pushing for another divisive referendum remains his top priority.

“That is a dereliction of duty from Humza Yousaf given people’s struggles with the global cost-of-living crisis, the fact that one in seven Scots are on a NHS waiting list, and our economy is lagging behind the rest of the United Kingdom.

“In typical SNP fashion, their independence obsession means many promises made in last year’s Programme for Government have not been achieved. From education, to health and housing, the SNP-Green Government are letting down the people of Scotland on their real priorities.”

She added that the “worst policies” of last year’s Programme for Government would have been introduced if the Scottish Tories had not campaigned against them, including the deposit return scheme, highly protected marine areas and a national care service.

Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said Humza Yousaf is prioritising independence over Scots’ needs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“If it hadn’t been for the pressure applied by the Scottish Conservatives, many of the worst policies outlined this time last year would now be in place or staring us in the face,” Ms Gallacher said.

“Humza Yousaf is leading an out-of-touch and arrogant Government who are out of ideas. His debut Programme for Government must be outward looking on Scotland’s real priorities rather than continuing to look inward on the nationalist priorities, which has typified his time in Bute House so far.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the NHS must be front and centre of the Programme for Government.

She said: For too long Scotland has been failed by the SNP’s zombie Government, which has stood idly by while Scots struggle with an NHS in chaos and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

“This is Humza Yousaf’s first Programme for Government and it is his last chance to save the remaining shreds of his reputation.

“This cannot be another exercise in spin and deflection – real action to fix the crisis in our NHS and support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis must be front and centre.

“This is not as good as it gets. Scotland desperately needs a fresh start and a government with ambition for our country, and Scottish Labour is ready deliver that.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Against a backdrop of the most severe economic upheaval in a generation, following UK Government austerity and mismanagement of the public finances, Scotland’s economy is better performing than most parts of the UK, with higher wages, lower poverty and stronger public services – while we also work to reduce our emissions and address the climate and nature emergencies.

“To protect the most vulnerable, the Scottish Government has taken clear, decisive action with our game-changing Scottish Child Payment lifting an estimated 50,000 children out of relative poverty this year, and the tripling of the Fuel Insecurity Fund.

“We have invested £1 billion to support the recovery and reform of our NHS, achieving a significant reduction in the longest waits, and Ministers have agreed pay deals with NHS staff with the result that Scotland is the only part of the UK to avoid NHS strikes.

“To help business and trade thrive, Ministers have jointly-agreed ten recommendations with businesses on the New Deal for Business Group, and Scotland remains the most attractive location outside London for inward investment, with more than 8,500 jobs created last year, our international goods exports continue to outperform the UK, when oil and gas are excluded and our employment rate remains close to a record high at 75.3% in the first quarter of 2023.”