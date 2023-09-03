Scotland’s coastal communities urged to consider national park bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland’s coastal communities urged to consider national park bid

By Press Association
Scotland’s coastal communities are being urged to consider making a bid for national park status (Jane Barlow/PA)
A conservation charity is appealing to Scotland’s seaside communities as it seeks to change the “unfulfilled dream” of having a coastal and marine national park.

Despite the “extraordinary natural beauty” of Scotland’s coast, it only has two national parks – in the Cairngorms; and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

But with the Scottish Government having pledged to create at least one more national park before the next Holyrood elections in 2026, the Blue Marine Foundation is calling on coastal communities to consider if their area should be granted the special status.

Joe Richards, the charity’s Scotland project manager said: “Scotland has almost a tenth of all Europe’s coastline, including some extraordinary natural beauty, and so many of our most iconic places are where the sea meets the land.

“However, the dream of a coastal and marine National Park for Scotland has long gone unfulfilled. It’s time for that to change.”

Joe Richards of the Blue Marine Foundation hailed the ‘extraordinary natural beauty’ of Scotland’s coast (Jane Barlow/PA)

With the Scottish Government currently accepting pre-registrations from community groups who might make a formal bid when nominations open this autumn, he called for those in coastal communities “who already have a vision for how their coastline and seascape can be protected and enhanced” to contact the Foundation.

And he said: “The most important thing to know is that the process will be very straightforward: it’ll be about how good your idea is, not how glossy your application looks.”

Nikki Sinclair, of the Scottish Campaign for National Parks, said with a new national park to be designated there was now a “real opportunity for areas of Scotland’s iconic coastline and seascapes to be part of this”.

Ms Sinclair insisted Scotland was an “outlier” in only having two national parks at present, as she added: “As well as bringing environmental protection, designation can bring additional resources and significant social and economic benefits to places which richly deserve it.”

National Trust for Scotland ambassador Cal Major said national park status could help protect coastal and marine wildlife (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile Cal Major, an ambassador for the National Trust for Scotland, said it was “excited at the possibility of a new national park”.

She stated: “Scotland’s coastlines and seas are beautiful, environmentally rich places that we must conserve, especially in the face of climate and biodiversity crises.

“We’re convinced there’s a strong case to consider a coastal and marine national park as this could help protect our unique coastal and marine heritage and wildlife.”

The adventurer continued: “Unlike England and Wales, Scotland does not yet have a marine and coastal national park. With the Scottish Government’s commitment to create at least one new national park, communities now have a chance to change that.

“The National Trust for Scotland will not take forward our own bid but we will support communities in the places we care for, including coastal communities, that submit their own bids. We encourage communities to register their interest with Scottish ministers now.”