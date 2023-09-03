Government assesses changes to stop ‘widespread’ practice of hidden online fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government assesses changes to stop ‘widespread’ practice of hidden online fees

By Press Association
The Government said so-called drip pricing is widespread online (PA)
A proposal to crack down on hidden charges for online consumers has been put forward by the Government as it says new research shows the practice is widespread.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said it will consult on plans to improve transparency around how prices are displayed in an effort to root out so-called drip pricing, where only part of a product’s price is originally advertised but with hidden obligatory fees pushing up the final cost.

New Government research confirmed the practice is “widespread”, according to the DBT, which said drip pricing has been used by 54% of providers in the entertainment industry, rising to 56% in hospitality, and to 72% across transport and communication sectors.

The cost to UK consumers online is £1.6 billion a year, the Government said.

The DBT said the tactic has been used for products including train tickets and food deliveries.

The Government will now consult on potentially enforcing changes, which follows a suggestion from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in June that the Government would take further action on the issue.

The DBT said it is consulting on what action the Government should take in response to drip pricing, which could include adding it to a list of commercial practices considered to be unfair and so prohibited under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

The intended effect would be that information about mandatory fees would have to be presented to consumers at the start of the purchasing process.

Labour has previously proposed making such a change.

The Government is also launching a consultation on measures to prevent fake reviews online, which could see that practice added to the same list.

Elsewhere, plans to simplify food labelling are also being consulted on, the Government said, following a review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The DBT said it has put forward proposals to reform the price marking order, which requires traders to display the final selling price in a clear way, with the plans seeking to ensure unit pricing is consistently applied, including to promotions and special offers.

Business and trade minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “Today’s measures will help people keep hold of their hard-earned cash and ensure they have the clearest and most accurate information upfront before they make a purchase.

“From the shelves of supermarkets to digital trolleys, modern-day shopping provides a great wealth of choice.

“But fake reviews and hidden fees can make those choices increasingly confusing and leaves customers unsure about what product is right for them.

“We’ll be listening to industry to ensure these new regulations work for businesses too and don’t generate unnecessary burdens, while at the same time providing a crucial safety net for consumers and their cash.”