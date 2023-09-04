‘There is a price for everything’: Williamson’s bullying texts in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘There is a price for everything’: Williamson’s bullying texts in full

By Press Association
The texts passed between Sir Gavin Williamson and Wendy Morton (PA)
Sir Gavin Williamson has been told to apologise to MPs for bullying then-chief whip Wendy Morton over his failure to secure a ticket for the late Queen’s funeral.

Here are the text messages sent on September 13 2022 that led to the Independent Expert Panel’s findings, as published in the report on his conduct:

Sir Gavin Williamson to Wendy Morton 3.59pm: “Think very poor how PCs (privy counsellors) who arent favoured have been excluded from the funeral. Very poor and sends a very clear message”

Ms Morton to Sir Gavin, 4.01pm:  “That is not the case…”

A-Level results
Sir Gavin Williamson has been told to apologise to MPs for his conduct (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Gavin, 4.02pm: “Well certainly looks it which think is very shit and perception becomes reality.”

Sir Gavin, 4.03pm: “Also don’t forget I know how this works so don’t puss me about”

Ms Morton, 4.15pm: “As I said above – thats simply not the case …. The number of places allocated was extremely limited”

Sir Gavin, 4.21pm: “its very clear how you are going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you are showing f*** all interest in pulling things together. Don’t bother asking anything from me”

Sir Gavin, 4,22pm: “also this shows exactly how you have rigged it is is [sic] disgusting you are using her death to punish people who are just supportive, absolutely disgusting”

Ms Morton, 4.47pm: “…, again, this is not the case whatsover”

Sir Gavin, 5.01pm: “Well lets see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything”