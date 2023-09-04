MPs call on Coffey to back Clean Air Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs call on Coffey to back Clean Air Bill

By Press Association
Caroline Lucas handed a copy of the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill into 10 Downing Street in February alongside Rosamund Kissi-Debrah (PA)
A cross-party group of MPs is calling on Environment Secretary Therese Coffey to support a Parliamentary Bill aimed at cutting air pollution.

Led by the Green’s Caroline Lucas, the MPs have written an open letter in which they say children’s health in the UK is suffering because they go to school in areas where the level of air pollution is higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) guidelines.

In 2021, the WHO lowered its recommended limit for particulate matter (PM2.5) to five micrograms per square metre, half of what the UK Government set as its target in the Environment Act.

On publishing the Act, the Government said it is impossible to match the WHO’s guidelines in the UK because of air pollution drifting over the Channel and from shipping.

The charity Global Action Plan said in 2021 that more than a quarter of schools in the UK are in areas that are above the Government’s target of 10 micrograms per square metre for PM2.5, with 98% of those in England.

Respiratory health experts published a peer-reviewed editorial on Monday in which they said climate change will exacerbate lung conditions and exposure to air pollution at a young age can lead to an increased likelihood of developing diseases later in life.

Given that greenhouse gases and air pollution share many of the same sources, they said, any climate policies should have cutting air pollution at their heart.

Ms Lucas said: “As children and young people return to school this week, many will be breathing toxic, dirty air – threatening their physical and mental development, and putting lives at risk.

“The Clean Air Bill, which I am championing in the House of Commons, would set targets to cut air pollution by 2030 and enshrine explicitly in law that clean air is a human right for all.

“Any environment secretary who was serious about their job would back this Bill immediately.”

Ultra Low Emission Zone
The Ultra Low Emission Zone was expanded last week to include outer London amid political controversy (PA)

Alongside Ms Lucas, 10 Labour MPs, three Liberal Democrats, one SNP and one DUP have co-signed the open letter, which was sent to Ms Coffey on Monday.

The Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill would set out a pathway towards achieving the new WHO guidelines on PM2.5, the MPs said.

It would also involve the UK Health Security Agency in reviewing pollutants and setting limits and would give more powers to various agencies tasked with air pollution while establishing a citizens’ commission for clean air, which would have the power to institute or intervene in legal proceedings.

The Bill has been unofficially named Ella’s Law after Ella Kissi-Debrah, who was the first person to have air pollution formally listed on their death certificate after she succumbed to a severe asthma attack in 2013 aged nine.

It is thought that air pollution contributed to nearly seven million deaths worldwide in 2019, respiratory experts have said, while the Government estimates that in England, the total cost of PM2.5 to the NHS and social care will be £1.5 billion by 2025 and £5.1 billion by 2035.

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan expanded the Ultra Low Emission Zone to encompass outer London despite a legal challenge and intense political opposition.

He said it will help save Londoners’ lives by improving air quality in the capital’s outer boroughs.