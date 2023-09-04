Nearly 700,000 responses to consultation on station ticket office closures

More than 680,000 responses were submitted to a consultation on proposals for a widespread closure of railway station ticket offices, Transport Focus and London TravelWatch have said.

The watchdogs will analyse the proposals and consultation responses before responding to train operators by the end of October.

If the two organisations object to plans to close certain stations, the operators can refer their proposals to Transport Secretary Mark Harper for a final decision.

The plan has sparked fierce criticism (Lucy North/PA)

Operators are bidding to shut nearly all station ticket offices in England.

They are under pressure from the Government to cut costs amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan has sparked fierce criticism from opposition politicians, trade unions, disability groups and public transport organisations.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Downing Street at a demonstration organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union last week.