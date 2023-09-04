Government rough sleeping funding ‘nowhere near enough’, charities say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government rough sleeping funding ‘nowhere near enough’, charities say

By Press Association
Government funding to help rough sleepers is “nowhere near enough” to make up for rising living costs and soaring rents, homeless charities have said (Alamy/PA)
Government funding to help rough sleepers is “nowhere near enough” to make up for rising living costs and soaring rents, homeless charities have said.

An additional £34.6 million pledged will not offset the decrease in funding experienced by homelessness accommodation providers in recent years, the chief executive of one charity said.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) announced the funding on Monday to provide up to 4,300 additional beds to help people off the streets.

The latest support package is on top of the original allocation of up to £500 million over three years, announced earlier this year, which has “already helped to provide 14,000 beds for rough sleepers”, the DLUHC said.

But Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “While it’s positive to see the Westminster Government providing funding to support people sleeping rough, it is the bare minimum of what’s required.

“All forms of homelessness are increasing.

“A combination of rising living costs, soaring rents and huge demand for properties is leaving households across Britain unable to find or keep an affordable home.

“To tackle rough sleeping for good, we need to see decisive action that prevents people from losing their homes in the first place – this includes urgent investment in housing benefit so it covers the cheapest of rents.

“The emphasis must be on tackling rather than ‘managing’ homelessness.

“Truly affordable homes, rather than beds, are desperately needed – without this, people who are helped off the streets run the risk of being forced to return as there is simply nowhere affordable for them to live long-term.”

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, a charity representing frontline homelessness services, said the new funding will not be enough to offset the prolonged pressure of inflation experienced by homelessness accommodation providers.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Felicity Buchan said the Government remains committed to ending rough sleeping (PA)

He said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live and the support they need to keep it. But rough sleeping rose by 26% in 2022, the biggest year-on-year percentage rise since 2015.

“Homelessness services have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, so any support for the sector is welcome.

“However, our research found almost a quarter of homelessness accommodation providers have seen a decrease in funding since 2021, with a further 56% reporting no change in funding despite prolonged inflation. Many have scaled back or even closed down as a result, with this funding nowhere near enough to plug the gap.

“The Government must act to turn off the tap of homelessness in the first place. Its refusal to raise the Local Housing Allowance rate means there are very few affordable homes for people on low incomes, while the delays to reforming the private rented sector mean the millions of households who rent privately can still be evicted through no fault of their own, the biggest cause of homelessness in recent years.”

The DLUHC announced the new funding to mark a year since the launch of the cross-government rough sleeping strategy.

Minister for rough sleeping Felicity Buchan said: “One year on from the launch of our ground-breaking strategy we remain as committed as ever to ending rough sleeping.

“The full weight of government remains behind this very important pledge, and this can be seen in today’s funding boost to provide thousands more beds and hundreds more support staff into the heart of communities where they are most needed.”