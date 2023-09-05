More than a quarter wait longer than four hours in A&E in July, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a quarter wait longer than four hours in A&E in July, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
Less than three in four people attending A&E in Scotland during July were seen within four hours, figures show.

Public Health Scotland published statistics on Tuesday showing 72.7% of those who went to emergency departments during the month were seen within the target time, compared to 72.6% in June.

Despite being well shy of the 95% Government target, the figure has improved markedly since its lowest level of 62.1% in December.

The number of people waiting longer than four hours dropped to 35,208 from 37,596 the previous month.

Meanwhile, the amount waiting for more than eight hours fell from 9,694 to 8,317 and those who spent more than 12 hours in hospital dropped from 3,035 to 2,672.

Figures were also released for the week up to August 27, showing a slight increase in the number of people seen within the target time, improving from 67.9% to 69.4%.

Of those, 8,239 waited more than four hours, 8,317 had a wait of more than eight hours and 2,672 waited more than 12 hours.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We are encouraged by the latest figures which show A&E performance continuing to move in the right direction.

“We are determined to see sustained improvement in Emergency Department performance.

“We welcome the significant reduction in the number of patients experiencing long waits, with 12-hour waits down by 12% in July compared to the previous month – the fourth consecutive month where we have seen a reduction in long waits.

“We know performance is still not where it needs to be and there is continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.

“We continue to work closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.”