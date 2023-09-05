Slight increase in Scotland’s suicide rates in 2022 – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slight increase in Scotland’s suicide rates in 2022 – figures

By Press Association
More than 700 people took their own lives in Scotland in 2022, figures show (Alamy/PA)
Scotland’s suicide rates for 2022 saw a small increase to 762 probable deaths, figures published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed.

The figure is an increase of nine compared to 2021, however, the number of suicides in Scotland has been fairly steady in the last number of years.

The rate of suspected suicides in males was almost three times as high as the rate for females, with 556 male deaths compared to 206 female.

However, male suicides decreased by nine compared to 2021, while rates for women increased by 18.

Meanwhile, NRS data showed those in the most deprived areas were more likely to die from suicide, with the mortality rate 2.6 times higher than in the least deprived.

The deprivation gap for suicides is 1.8 times higher than all causes of death in Scotland.

At a local level, the death rate was higher than the Scottish average in local authority areas: Highland, Dundee City, East Ayrshire, and Perth and Kinross.

Daniel Burns, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: “While today’s statistics show a small increase in the number of suicide deaths, the rate of mortality in the last number of years has been fairly steady.

“The longer term trend show that over the last 30 years the rate of suicides for males is around three times as high as the female rate.

“Over the last two decades, the average age of death has increased from a low of 41.9 years in 2000 to 48.2 years in 2022.

“The figures also show that the rate of suicide in the most deprived areas in Scotland was 2.6 times as high as in the least deprived areas in Scotland.

The latest comparable statistics for the rest of the UK are yet to be released, however, in 2021, Scotland had the second highest suicide death rate in the UK after Northern Ireland.