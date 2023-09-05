Businesses with reputation for kindness more likely to succeed, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Businesses with reputation for kindness more likely to succeed, report finds

By Press Association
The report also found that technology companies were most frequently cited as kind, followed by retail (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The report also found that technology companies were most frequently cited as kind, followed by retail (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Businesses with a reputation for kindness are more likely to experience stronger growth, a new analysis has found.

A poll, from management consultancy Baringa, asked 6,028 consumers in seven countries to name companies they considered “kind” and “unkind” before comparing their earnings data over the decade up to 2022.

The analysis suggests that companies which are considered kind were 35% more likely to have doubled their earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) in the decade up to 2022.

It also found that companies considered unkind were 20% more likely to have seen their EBITDA shrink in the same period compared to companies with a reputation for kindness.

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents – from the UK, US, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore – said they refused to buy a product or service in the past two years because they considered the vendor to be unkind.

The report also found that technology companies were most frequently cited as kind, followed by retail.

Meanwhile, respondents most often referred to e-commerce, food and beverage and fashion companies as unkind.

Baringa said the results show that firms perceived to have taken actions commonly associated with kindness and a good Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance – including good treatment of staff or suppliers and taking public stands on ethical issues – are more likely to succeed.

Anya Davis, a partner at the firm, said: “Doing the right thing is too often dismissed as woolly, soft, or somehow not worthy of red-blooded capitalism.

“These figures prove that it is the opposite. If you are perceived as kind, you are also more likely to grow faster.

“This is a correlation that hints at a reassuring truth: kindness and business success are mutually-compatible, not mutually-exclusive.”

She added: “We should not ditch ESG as being anti-business – we should embrace ESG because it’s pro-business.”