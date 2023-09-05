Number of people facing delayed discharge from hospital up 9%, figures show

The number of people who have had their discharge from hospital delayed increased by 9% between June and July, new figures show.

On the last Thursday of last month – described as the “census point” – 1,897 people were delayed in hospital, mostly due to a lack of health and social care provision or reasons relating to the patient or their family.

This figure was up by 9% from the census point in June, when it sat at 1,738.

The number of occupied bed days also increased slightly, rising from 55,992 for the entirety of June to 56,138 the following month.

The figures were a ‘damning indictment’ of the Scottish Government, said Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures show the “dismal failure” of the Scottish Government to solve the problem.

“It’s soul-destroying for the patients concerned when they are effectively trapped in hospital, despite being fit to leave, because of the lack of a suitable social care package,” he said.

“But it also has disastrous knock-on effects right across Scotland’s NHS, because the resulting shortage of beds affects A&E waiting times and leads to operations and treatments being cancelled at short notice.

“It’s a damning indictment of Michael Matheson and Humza Yousaf’s leadership that delayed discharge is getting worse not better – and so many Scots are suffering as a result of it.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “On the SNP’s watch, the crisis in social care knows no bounds.

“Patients and staff can’t wait years for an ill-fated ministerial power grab of the sector.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see this billion-pound bureaucracy scrapped and for that money to be spent on staff and services instead.”