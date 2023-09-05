By-election challenge for Rishi Sunak next month in Nadine Dorries’ seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

By-election challenge for Rishi Sunak next month in Nadine Dorries’ seat

By Press Association
The by-election has been triggered by Nadine Dorries’ resignation as an MP (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The by-election has been triggered by Nadine Dorries’ resignation as an MP (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s next by-election test has been set for October 19 as the Conservatives try to defend the Mid Bedfordshire seat vacated by Nadine Dorries.

The timing of the vote set by Central Bedfordshire Council means that the result will not have an impact on the Conservative party conference, which is being held at the start of that month.

Former culture secretary Ms Dorries was elected five times in the historically safe seat since 2005, each time with a very comfortable majority.

But the Conservatives are wary of any electoral test at the moment as the party trails far behind Labour in national polling.

Ms Dorries said she would resign with “immediate effect” on June 9 after she failed to get the peerage she expected in her ally Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

But it was only on August 29 that she formally quit after facing pressure from councils in her constituency and Mr Sunak, who suggested her voters “aren’t being properly represented”.

Labour – second placed in Mid Bedfordshire in the 2019 election, 24,664 behind the Tories – is hopeful of snatching the seat held generally by the Conservatives since 1931.

But the Liberal Democrats also believe they have a chance to continue their run of delivering by-election shocks to the Tories.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Communities across Mid Bedfordshire now have the opportunity to elect a strong local champion after years of being taken for granted by an absent Conservative MP.”