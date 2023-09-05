‘Nightmare’ for mother of four as three children affected by Raac schools crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nightmare’ for mother of four as three children affected by Raac schools crisis

By Press Association
More than 100 schools across the UK have had to partially or fully shut (Jacob King/PA)
A mother of four has said it has been a “nightmare” as the concrete crisis has disrupted the schools attended by three of her children.

Safety concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) have caused more than 100 schools to partially or fully shut across the UK.

Sally Walsh, 44, from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, said she is facing a “horrendous situation” as her 12-year-old, attending Roding Valley High School, and two other children, nine and six, attending Buckhurst Hill Primary School, will experience learning disruptions.

Her two-year-old child is also starting preschool this week, adding to the challenges she is facing.

Ms Walsh’s 12-year-old has been instructed not to attend Roding Valley School this week – she said half the school is “unusable” and she “does not know” exactly what is happening.

She said her nine-year-old was “heartbroken” to learn that his class, along with three others, would have to attend a different school, White Bridge Primary School, 0.8 miles away from Buckhurst Hill Primary.

Ms Walsh added that her six-year-old will stay at Buckhurst Hill Primary, but will be taught either in a “staff room, library or school hall”.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s a nightmare, I’m going to have three kids in three different schools plus the little one starting preschool this week.

“The community are really rallying around, we’re immediately getting offered with help to take my children to school.

“But I’m still finding it upsetting because they’re my kids, I don’t want someone else to take them to school.”

She added: “My son who’s going to a different school was heartbroken when he found out last night.

“You know he doesn’t even know the school, it’s completely alien to him, and it’s hard when we can’t put a time frame on it.

“I can’t say ‘For this many weeks you’ve got to do it and then it’ll be fine’.”

Ms Walsh expressed “sympathy” for Buckhurst Hill Primary.

“The school have been incredible, my main sympathy lies with the school and the head, I feel so sorry for them,” she said.

“They said themselves (the teachers) this is an absolute last resort, this is the last thing that they wanted to do.

“There’s just nowhere else to put these kids, their hands are tied, so I’ve got nothing but admiration and gratitude for the school in terms of how they’re dealing with a horrendous situation.

“I just hope they’re getting the support that they deserve or need and I’m not confident that they are, to be honest.”

She added that Education Secretary Gillian Keegan needs to treat the Raac crisis as an “emergency”.

Ms Walsh said: “This needs to be treated as an emergency… there’s extreme disruption.

“I’m taking three kids to different schools and they’re talking about a time frame of six weeks to get new portable classrooms.

“Why is this not being turned around quicker… right now this needs to be treated with more urgency than it seems to be, and more support for the schools financially.”