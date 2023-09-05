Planning permission for onshore wind farms to be relaxed, says Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planning permission for onshore wind farms to be relaxed, says Government

By Press Association
Planning rules are set to be relaxed for onshore wind farms, though energy campaigners say they do not go far enough (Danny Lawson/PA)
Planning permission for onshore wind farms is to be relaxed, the Government has announced, giving more options for communities who want developments in their area.

The new measures mean communities can apply to their local authority to have turbines built, though the final decision will still be taken by elected councillors.

Councils will also have to take into account the view of communities as a whole and not just a small minority in opposition.

Instead of only being available through councils’ local plans, communities will now be able to bring projects to the planning system via local development orders and community right to build orders, which are typically used to build new community centres, shops or playgrounds.

Those communities that choose to host turbines will benefit from cheaper electricity, the Government added.

People may see discounts on their energy bills as the Government considers a consultation on proposed rewards and benefits for communities that back onshore wind farms.

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the measures will help the drive to net zero, with wind farms only being built where there is local support.

Campaigners have described the announcement as “feeble tweaks” that “go nowhere near close enough” to unblocking the restrictions introduced during David Cameron’s government which have led to very few onshore turbines being built since.

Mr Gove said: “To increase our energy security and develop a cleaner, greener economy, we are introducing new measures to allow local communities to back onshore wind power projects.

“This will only apply in areas where developments have community support, but these changes will help build on Britain’s enormous success as a global leader in offshore wind, helping us on our journey to net zero.”

Renewable energy made up 42% of the UK’s electricity generation in 2022, though much of this was from turbines offshore.

Energy experts say onshore wind must be scaled up rapidly if the UK is to decarbonise fast enough to meet its net zero goals.

Greenpeace UK’s policy director, Doug Parr, said: “These feeble tweaks are just more hot air from the Government that’ll result in very little wind.

“Developers will continue to face uncertainty over planning process and be beholden to quixotic decisions by local councils. Who will put their money into developing projects under those circumstances?”

Campaigners, as well as Labour and some Conservative backbench MPs, have been calling for some time for the planning rules to be changed.

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, said: “The minor changes announced today are nowhere close to enough to unblock wind.

“Today’s small step forward leaves new onshore wind in England still facing higher planning barriers than anything else, including new coal mines, and it will still be too difficult for communities which want wind to get it.”

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has said repeatedly that the UK needs onshore wind for its decarbonisation efforts.

He welcomed moves to relax the planning rules but said he wants to see legislative change, telling BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “What we need to see now is the detail.

“It is not good enough really to have a simple statement saying they are going to do it, because that is what happened last year and nothing came forward.

“We need to see the legislative changes in the National Planning Policy Framework,” he said, in order to “have confidence and certainty”.

Not all Conservatives are happy with the new changes, with Sir John Hayes telling the BBC: “You either care about the landscape or you don’t.”

“I would object to wind turbines being imposed on communities and I don’t look forward to a watering down of the rules.

“I don’t see it that way. Maybe we can amend and look again at the details of this.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband wrote: “The Conservatives have bottled it AGAIN on onshore wind.

“It still remains easier to build an incinerator or a landfill site than onshore wind.

“The planning system remains stacked against onshore wind. This will mean higher bills and energy insecurity for Britain.”